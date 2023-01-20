House Criminal Justice Panel Hears Bill To Legalize Hallucinogenic Drug DMT

(Manchester, NH) – President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Delaney currently works as Director and Chair of the Litigation Department of McLane Middleton, based in Manchester, where he has worked since 2013. Delaney served as Attorney General of New Hampshire from 2009 to 2013 and as Legal Counsel to Governor John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO