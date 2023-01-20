House Criminal Justice Panel Hears Bill To Legalize Hallucinogenic Drug DMT

Read full article on original website
Related
Support for New Bill to Legalize Marijuana, But What Will Sununu Do?
CONCORD – The bipartisan, House leadership-supported bill to legalize, regulate and tax adult use of marijuana went to a committee hearing Wednesday, but judging from comments from Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman, this is not the year for it to pass. House Majority Leader Rep. Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and...
NH House Votes To Allow Deadly Weapons in Representatives Hall
CONCORD – The House of Representatives debated a rule that would limit deadly weapons in the crowded Representatives Hall chamber of 400 legislators at the State House. House Rule 64 failed 177-197 on Convening Day Wednesday of the 2023 legislative session at the State House. A Democratic leader and...
'Conflict of Interest' in Bryan Kohberger Case Leaves Legal Experts Stunned
Kohberger's attorney previously represented the mother of one of the University of Idaho students he is accused of killing.
Judge Orders State Rep. Stone’s Docs Released; Ex-Cop Expected to Appeal
The Claremont Police Department’s internal affairs records on ex-cop Rep. Jonathan Stone can be released to the public, according to an order issued this week by Sullivan Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg. However, nothing is being made public as Stone, a Claremont City Councilor and a Republican member of...
Senators: Officials blocking access to mishandled documents
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Members of the Senate intelligence committee said Wednesday that they should have access to classified documents that were discovered in the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that Biden's administration is stonewalling them over the matter.
MLK Was No Ally of NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. If you’re going to take a quote from “I Have a Dream,” at least read the entire speech. (Watch speech...
Judge Rejects State’s Motion to Dismiss Divisive Concepts Lawsuit
CONCORD — A federal judge allowed a lawsuit challenging the state’s divisive concepts law to go forward on the same day a public hearing was held on a bill to repeal the new statute. US Federal District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro allowed the lawsuit to go forward, rejecting...
Canadian woman pleads guilty to sending Trump letters laced with poison
WASHINGTON — A Canadian woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2020. Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier, 55, of Quebec, pleaded guilty to nine counts of violating biological weapons prohibitions, according to a news...
Experts: Housing and Workforce Issues Plague the State’s Economy
CONCORD — A federal banking official gave members of the Senate and House Ways and Means committees a briefing on the causes of inflation with most of the trends appearing positive. The one continuing negative, Jason Hwang, senior vice president of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, told...
McIntyre Federal Building Stirs More Controversy in Portsmouth
In 2004, then Senator Judd Gregg announced that the James McIntyre Federal Building in downtown Portsmouth would be handed over virtually free to the city of Portsmouth for its use by the citizens. Federal employees there were transferred to other facilities in the city and the building was declared a...
Biden Nominates Former NH Attorney General to First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
(Manchester, NH) – President Joe Biden has nominated Michael Delaney to serve as a judge on the First Circuit Court of Appeals. Delaney currently works as Director and Chair of the Litigation Department of McLane Middleton, based in Manchester, where he has worked since 2013. Delaney served as Attorney General of New Hampshire from 2009 to 2013 and as Legal Counsel to Governor John Lynch from 2006 to 2009.
Majority Needs Protections from the Tyranny of the Minority
The framers and founders of our republic did many things to prevent the tyranny of the majority. Preventing the tyranny of the majority is essentially protecting the minority from discrimination due to the actions of the majority. What might work for the vast majority of people and benefit them may...
2013 Case Reversed Because Defendant’s Lawyer Called Him ‘Big, Menacing Black Guy’
CONCORD – The state Supreme Court reversed domestic-violence related convictions against Marc Mallard on Jan. 4 because his defense attorney at trial in 2013 referred to him as “a big, menacing black guy.”. The jury, which was all white, convicted Mallard, now 40, of second-degree assault, attempted second-degree...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0