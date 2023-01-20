ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Reveals for 1st Time That Wife Janelle Briefly ‘Moved Out’ Years Before Official Split: ‘She Was Done’

History repeating itself? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and estranged wife Janelle Brown had struggles well before they confirmed their split in December. “The family was in a bad place because Janelle moved out,” Kody, 53, revealed during part 2 of Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired on Sunday, January 1. “She was done. She moved […]
UTAH STATE
msn.com

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set

Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Liz Woods’ Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

Doing her! 90 Day Fiancé star Liz Woods has been focused on her fitness and is now flaunting a major weight loss transformation. The San Diego native made her TLC debut on season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life alongside her on-off boyfriend, Ed “Big Ed” Brown. After getting engaged during season 2, the TLC couple went on to continue their rocky love story on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda Sween’s Net Worth ​Might Surprise You: Find Out How She Makes a Living

Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween has an impressive net worth despite leaving her yoga business behind in Trinidad to start over new with husband Bilal Hazziez. During season 9 of the reality show, the couple had several arguments about finances. While he hasn’t disclosed how much money he has, Bilal also played a prank on Shaeeda when she first came to the United States. After picking her up from the airport, he took her to his childhood home – which is in poor condition – instead of the nicer house he currently owns to see how she would react.
MISSOURI STATE

