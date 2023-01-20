Working woman! 90 Day Fiancé star Shaeeda Sween has an impressive net worth despite leaving her yoga business behind in Trinidad to start over new with husband Bilal Hazziez. During season 9 of the reality show, the couple had several arguments about finances. While he hasn’t disclosed how much money he has, Bilal also played a prank on Shaeeda when she first came to the United States. After picking her up from the airport, he took her to his childhood home – which is in poor condition – instead of the nicer house he currently owns to see how she would react.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO