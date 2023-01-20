Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
travel2next.com
9 National Parks in Mississippi
Mississippi is a diverse state with many exciting activities and destinations to explore. The magical ‘Magnolia State’ is characterised by beautiful scenery and abundant history and culture. There are nine wonderful national parks in Mississippi. Mississippi is home to various national park sites, including national battlefields, seashores, monuments,...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset
Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race. Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the state’s long-running welfare scandal, but the governorship […]
mageenews.com
Mississippi’s Rural Hospitals are in a Crisis
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rural hospitals in Mississippi are in crisis, we are told. Unless they receive more money, some may close, apparently. According to...
desotocountynews.com
Gasoline prices back on the rise again
Gas prices have started a move back up after weeks of dropping around the Christmas-New Year’s holidays. The latest report from the American Automobile Association has the average price for regular unleaded gasoline at $3.075 in DeSoto County, $3.054 in the state of Mississippi, and nationally, the average price is at $3.415.
a-z-animals.com
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today)
5 Dinosaurs That Lived in Mississippi (And Where To See Fossils Today) Mississippi is an intriguing area in terms of dinosaur fossils. After all, the vast majority of Mississippi was underwater during the time the dinosaurs were alive. While few dinosaurs apparently lived in this part of the world at that time, the state was not completely devoid of them. Today, we’re going to examine 5 dinosaurs that lived in Mississippi.
Mississippi effort to increase fees for guides, outfitters continues
Mississippi’s House of Representatives voted to send a bill to increase the fees for guides and outfitters to the senate Friday. House Bill 517 was first introduced on January 13 and was included in a committee report Wednesday. Senate Bill 2534 would also provide further regulations for guides if passed.
mageenews.com
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
WLOX
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund accepting grant applications and announces project head
Governor Tate Reeves on Friday announced that the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund is accepting grant applications and Ricky D. Flynt will be leading the effort. “From our rivers and forests to our farmlands and coastlines, Mississippi is truly blessed with a wealth of natural beauty,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a duty to preserve our land and ensure that our kids have similar opportunities to enjoy it. This Trust Fund and Mr. Flynt will both play key roles in Mississippi’s critical conservation efforts.”
Mississippi Skies: Nice day before next round of storms
Brilliant sunshine will grace the Magnolia State to begin our “normal” workweek after a long period of holidays and breaks from the routine. It will be cool with a slight breeze across the state, but any remaining clouds will move out quickly in the morning. There’s more good...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 20-22
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 20-22) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Murder Mystery Dinner – Friday – Jackson AKA 26 – Friday – Vicksburg Vision Board Party – Saturday – Jackson […]
Mississippi directory created for medical cannabis practitioners
The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new directory listing service for statewide medical cannabis practitioners to reach eligible medical cannabis patients. Each month MCPA has thousands of patients searching the website for information on becoming a medical cannabis patient in Mississippi and looking for medical cannabis practitioners who can certify them for medical cannabis use.
Focused on Mississippi: The Mississippi Opal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – James Starnes is my go-to mineral guy for Mississippi. He is with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Now and again, James stumbles upon things that even surprise him. The Mississippi Opal is one of those surprises. “The play of colors was something that really, really surprised us. Having a gemstone […]
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UMMC nurse talks Mississippi healthcare proposals
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, the Mississippi Senate unveiled proposals for healthcare legislation. The state health officer, Dr. Dan Edney, told legislators in November that 54% of Mississippi’s rural hospitals are at risk of closing. Mississippi has a large number of uninsured residents, and health care facilities have faced rising expenses during the […]
LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras events in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mardi Gras season is upon us once again! Mississippians will soon be celebrating with parades, balls, beads, King Cakes and more. This year, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) falls on Tuesday, February 21. Find out below when and where you can celebrate this season. Central Mississippi: Pine Belt: Mississippi Coast:
Entergy launches new child savings account program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit. Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
