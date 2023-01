COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - Bill Osborne's contributions to Saint John's University athletics are numerous. The Marshall (Minn.) High School graduate was a four-sport standout for the Johnnies, earning all-state distinction on the basketball court in 1942 before leaving for military service as a staff sergeant in a mortar company in Gen. George S. Patton's legendary Third Army in Europe during World War II.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO