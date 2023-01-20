Read full article on original website
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Zelenskyy fired 9 top officials after reports that members of his government went on vacation to Spain and France and took bribes during the war
The wave of dismissals comes amid claims of bribery among leaders and criticism levied at two officials who took holidays in Spain and France.
Mexico confirms US resident was among 4 killed in Zacatecas
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in north-central Mexico on Wednesday confirmed that a U.S. resident was among four people who were killed in the state of Zacatecas around Christmas. The state prosecutors office confirmed the identity of the man as José Melesio Gutiérrez. The man’s employer, the...
UN chief insists on special armed forces as Haiti spirals
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary General António Guterres on Monday insisted on the deployment of an international specialized armed force to Haiti and called on governments to consider halting deportations as the country’s situation spirals. The recommendations were issued as part of a report...
Beirut port blast justice postponed as renewed probe is rejected
BEIRUT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon's top public prosecutor on Wednesday charged the judge investigating the Beirut port blast and ordered the release of those detained in connection with the explosion, derailing an attempt to resume the probe into the devastating event. The moves by Ghassan Oweidat signal escalating opposition...
Two British aid workers were killed during Ukraine evacuation
LONDON (Reuters) -British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry's family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country. "It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has...
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
Swiss body proposes removing barriers to re-export arms to Ukraine
GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
Lebanon's prosecutor defies judge investigating Beirut blast
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday defied the judge leading the investigation into Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast, claiming he can not proceed with the probe until the country’s judicial authorities rule on the matter. The move by the prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat, appeared to...
Ukrainian officials dismissed in Zelenskiy's biggest shake-up of war
KYIV, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A slew of senior officials were dismissed on Tuesday in Ukraine's biggest political shake-up of the war so far that Kyiv said showed President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was in tune with his public following corruption allegations. A long-running battle against corruption in Ukraine has taken on...
Germany to approve sending heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, says source
KYIV/BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help fight Russia's invasion and allow other countries such as Poland to do the same, while the United States may supply Abrams tanks, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. A German government...
Witnesses: Drone strike kills 21 civilians in north Nigeria
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A weapon fired from the air in Nigeria killed at least 21 members of a civilian defense group as they responded to an attack by gunmen in the country's volatile north, witnesses said Wednesday. Authorities have not said who was responsible for the strike, which...
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
A bomb injures at least a 12 people near a market in Congo
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A bomb exploded at a market in eastern Congo on Wednesday, injuring at least a dozen people, authorities said. An unknown person detonated a bomb inside a bag in North Kivu's Beni town, said Tharcisse Katembo, a local official. “Damage was documented (and) at least...
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians during new violence
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who allegedly tried to stab a soldier in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, while a Palestinian teenager was shot dead after brandishing what Israeli police said was a fake pistol during an operation in east Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.
Yemen and Lebanon sites added to UNESCO endangered list
CAIRO (AP) — An ancient Yemeni kingdom and a Lebanese modernist concrete fair park were added Wednesday to UNESCO's list of World Heritage sites in danger, the latest entries from The Middle East. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International...
Turkey's president says no support for Sweden's NATO bid
ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s president said Monday Sweden shouldn’t expect support for NATO membership following weekend protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed Rasmus Paludan’s Quran-burning protest on Saturday, saying it was an insult to everyone, especially to...
Turkey condemns Quran protest in the Netherlands
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign ministry said Tuesday it summoned the Dutch ambassador following a demonstration targeting Islam’s holy book, days after a similar protest in Sweden tensed relations. Edwin Wagensveld, Dutch leader of the far-right Pegida movement in the Netherlands, on Sunday tore pages out of...
