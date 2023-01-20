Read full article on original website
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
‘Kill Bill’ star urges Quentin Tarantino to get moving on that threequel
It’s been almost 20 years since we last saw Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo carving a bloody path of vengeance on the big screen. Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill volumes one and two are still brutally unique action movies, and there just hasn’t been anything with the same combination of style and creativity since.
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
Some fans think ‘Star Wars’ reuniting its favorite father/son duo makes ‘The Mandalorian’ less exciting
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian season two finale. If we get too bold with our hot takes, the house of mouse will probably put a bounty out on our heads — so let’s be direct. Here goes nothing (deep breah): Grogu and Mando should never have been reunited as soon as they were. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.
All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
All ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ movies, ranked
Star Trek: The Next Generation was a television phenomenon. Twenty years (and a century) on from The Original Series’ five-year mission, it’s the show that transformed Star Trek into a multi-series behemoth and templated a path to immortality other shows could follow. The Next Generation’s success owed a...
An underappreciated dystopian gem blighted by a diabolical sequel hijacks the collective consciousness
Tales of dystopian terror can be told through the lens of action, drama, science fiction, or even romance when the occasion calls for it. Not many have been elevated into genuine classic territory, though, but supporters of 1992’s Fortress are nonetheless stating the case for the underappreciated gem that’s largely been lost to the sands of time.
Sundance Review: ‘Magazine Dreams’ confirms Jonathan Majors as a force to be reckoned with
Ever since his star turn in Lovecraft Country, which would set him on the path to MCU dominance, Jonathan Majors has delivered great things. Whether that is in Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, or his prior breakout performance in White Boy Rick. Now in 2023, he lands at Sundance as Killian Maddox for Magazine Dreams.
The sole sequel in a franchise cursed by constant reboots endures as a time capsule of the future that never was
Consistent inconsistency might be an oxymoronic term, but it perfectly sums up everything fans of the Predator franchise have had to endure since the classic 1987 original, with Stephen Hopkins’ cult favorite 1990 follow-up the only true sequel in a sci-fi saga that’s spawned no less than seven movies.
‘The Last of Us’ creators break down that nightmare-fueled Clicker kiss from episode two
There are few emotions quite as palpable and forceful in humans like disgust, with the second episode of The Last of Us delivering some truly disconcerting imagery. The second chapter gave probably the most compelling horror we’ll see in the series, with “Infection” showing our first proper look at Clickers in action, as well as the truly mesmerizing ASMR-like “click” they espouse. Dangerous, deadly, and disgusting, but it only got better from there in the very final moments.
An acclaimed war story that quietly bombed spectacularly hard flies high on 4 major streaming services
When it comes to naming and shaming the biggest box office bombs of any given year, the ire generally tends to be focused on the movies that ended up being panned by critics in addition to cratering in theaters, which has in turn given the acclaimed Devotion something of a free pass.
A new Marvel casting call suggests Diamondback might be headed to the MCU
Captain America: New World Order is edging closer to filming, and with it comes some of our first whispers of new characters. The casting calls are out in the wild, and they seem to confirm the inclusion of a major Serpent Society character. The second iteration of Diamondback looks to...
‘Yellowstone’ star Wes Bentley dishes on Jamie Dutton’s worst decision
Yellowstone‘s Wes Bentley is opening up about the life-altering choices Jamie Dutton has made throughout Paramount’s number one series, and it feels like there’s almost a neverending list of them to choose from. In a chat with TV Insider, Bentley laughed as he said that it would...
We finally know the truth about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s most mysterious character
With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now just a few weeks from crawling into theaters, we’ve seen and heard so much about the movie that the most obsessive fans out there can practically put the whole puzzle together at this point. One piece that we weren’t able to fit, however, was the mystery of a bizarre new character who has featured in the trailers, posters, and other promotional materials. Specifically, a robotic denizen of the Quantum Realm with a glowing orb for a head (see above image).
‘The Last of Us’ writers give us our best hint yet at the origins of the virus
While the vast majority of people are engaged with solely the character work of The Last of Us, internet investigators have been hard at work decoding and analyzing what caused the virus in the first place. Now its creative team has confirmed a popular fan theory. Neil Druckmann is central...
