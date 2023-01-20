Recruiting the Midwest is always a challenge for Notre Dame given the fact Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State are three powerhouses that make the region a priority. It’s a healthy challenge as there are quality players all over the Midwest and southern schools have started to come north more and more. The ability to keep Midwest talent in the Midwest is important for all four programs and Notre Dame has a chance to make a statement in the 2024 cycle.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO