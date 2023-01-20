Read full article on original website
Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
Henrico County Sports and Event Center now under roof
Construction of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center is progressing on schedule, and the facility now is under roof. Officials are planning a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in September, before they spend several weeks familiarizing themselves with it. Some local or regional events are likely to take place before the end of the year, according to officials with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which is charged with overseeing the center. Soon, the SEA will begin receiving bids from companies interested in managing the day-to-day operations of the facility.
