Construction of the Henrico County Sports and Event Center at Virginia Center is progressing on schedule, and the facility now is under roof. Officials are planning a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in September, before they spend several weeks familiarizing themselves with it. Some local or regional events are likely to take place before the end of the year, according to officials with the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, which is charged with overseeing the center. Soon, the SEA will begin receiving bids from companies interested in managing the day-to-day operations of the facility.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO