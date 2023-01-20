The 5 biggest mistakes that the MCU made, and how Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer’ series can avoid them

Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
An early contender for 2023’s most divisive movie has emerged, and it’s easy to see why
Proving that the apple hasn’t fallen very far from the tree at all, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg has been following in his father’s illustrious footsteps to craft some of the most unsettling psychological cinematic nightmares in recent memory, but Infinity Pool looks to have taken things to unsettling new heights.
Scrapped ‘WandaVision’ stunt sequence reveals Agatha originally kicked a lot more ass
It’s been over two years since WandaVision graced our screens on DisneyPlus and started Phase Four of the MCU. And while the fight scene between Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff during the finale was amazing, it turns out there was more to that combat scene that was eventually deleted. And those deleted scenes have finally seen the light of day.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
Who does Thandiwe Newton’s daughter, Nico Parker, play in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’
The HBO adaptation of The Last of Us has been praised for its amazing story, acting, and above all, its faithfulness to the video game. The enthralling second episode dropped last night, but fans are still talking about that jaw-dropping first episode. With that said, many fans are just realizing why the actor portraying Sarah looks so familiar and where they’ve seen her before.
DC fans pitch a Kryptonite-powered villain for James Gunn’s Superman reboot
Expect every morsel of news about James Gunn’s Superman reboot to discussed at length by fans. The project is already under a cloud after the Henry Cavill debacle late last year, leaving it with a lot of ground to make up before DC aficionados are truly convinced Gunn is the man for the job.
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
One of James Gunn’s harshest critics foresees nothing but ‘garbage’ in the DCU’s future
Ever since he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has been coming under intense scrutiny and heavy fire from all corners of the internet, a substantial percentage of whom continue to struggle with the fact the SnyderVerse is as good as dead and buried, unless of course Netflix pulls that fanciful Hail Mary out of the bag.
Who voices The Collector in ‘The Owl House’ and where have you heard them before?
As The Owl House draws to a close, things seem to only be heating up. Created by Dana Terrace, the Disney Channel show about a human girl who finds herself caught in a magical realm of witches and demons has built an elaborate world with a gripping narrative to immerse fans in. And in just a few episodes, the stakes of the fight for the Boiling Isles have grown bigger and bigger. The show’s third season continues to build toward a frightful climax for heroes and villains alike, and all eyes are now on the pajama-clad magical child known only as The Collector.
The one and only horror movie ever made by Disney was awful, but nostalgia heals all wounds
As the most family-friendly media conglomerate on the planet, you don’t expect the horror genre to be something Disney would tip its toes into at all. And yet, the Mouse House has backed one solitary tale of terror in its entire existence, but you’d be easily for forgiven that 2006’s Stay Alive even existed unless you’re a connoisseur of the deepest cuts.
Marvel fans get real over the chances of the MCU’s least-loved heroes returning for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Marvel Studios moves into Phase Five of the Cinematic Universe of its superhero films, fans are naturally apt to wonder about the direction of the multi-billion dollar franchise. Now that Phase Three ended on the 2019 blockbuster Avenger’s Endgame’s conclusion of its popular characters’ story arcs; Robert Downey, Jr’s Tony Stark has died, Chris Evans’ Captain America passed his mantle on to the next generation of heroes, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has come to find peace with his tempestuous emotional nature.
Some fans think ‘Star Wars’ reuniting its favorite father/son duo makes ‘The Mandalorian’ less exciting
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian season two finale. If we get too bold with our hot takes, the house of mouse will probably put a bounty out on our heads — so let’s be direct. Here goes nothing (deep breah): Grogu and Mando should never have been reunited as soon as they were. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.
If you’ve been holding out for that live-action ‘Invincible’ film here is an update
The ongoing battle to turn Invincible into a live-action film has finally seen some news, with creator Robert Kirkman delivering a promising update. Invincible’s rise from the comic book pages to Amazon’s streaming service has already been an excellent journey to follow. The deconstruction of many superhero tropes and a slight perversion of the Fantastic Four and Sky High-type story was a huge success ciritcally. Since the series got the animated treatment, the development of a live-action adaptation has been in the works but stumbling through.
Netflix won’t spend the money to save your favorite shows, but it will pay $20 million for the rights to a drama
At this point, we’ve all resigned ourselves to the fact there’s no point in becoming too emotionally invested in any Netflix series, when the evidence is there for all to see that there’s an alarmingly high possibility it’ll bite the dust sooner rather than later. Since...
Google has a cheeky little easter egg for ‘The Last of Us’ fans
We might be a week away from a new episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, but Google is giving fans a way to connect to the post-outbreak-themed series with a unique and interactive experience. As gamers and entertainment lovers know, The Last of Us revolves around a mutating fungus and the jarring reality it creates for those fighting for survival.
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
