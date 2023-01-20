The 5 biggest mistakes that the MCU made, and how Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer’ series can avoid them

As The Owl House draws to a close, things seem to only be heating up. Created by Dana Terrace, the Disney Channel show about a human girl who finds herself caught in a magical realm of witches and demons has built an elaborate world with a gripping narrative to immerse fans in. And in just a few episodes, the stakes of the fight for the Boiling Isles have grown bigger and bigger. The show’s third season continues to build toward a frightful climax for heroes and villains alike, and all eyes are now on the pajama-clad magical child known only as The Collector.

