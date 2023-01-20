Read full article on original website
Jan. 25 - Proposed name change for office of Indiana auditor better aligns with duties but requires further consideration
Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz wants Hoosiers to know: regardless of her title, she isn’t really auditing anything. “I always like to be on the same page with anybody in the room, and I feel like I spend a lot of time explaining that I don’t audit governments, I don’t audit tax returns, I won’t audit your township,” Klutz said. “I think it’s confusing for the public.”
Report: Michigan public school system ranks 33rd nationwide
(The Center Square) – A new report ranked Michigan’s public school system 33rd in the nation. Scholaroo, a scholarship education group, released it’s 2023 States with Best & Worst Education report that measured student success, student safety, and school quality. The rankings aim to provide a holistic...
In State of State, Pillen outlines his ideas for property tax relief, income tax reductions for Nebraskans
While locking down growth of spending by state government, Gov. Jim Pillen on Wednesday proposed a state budget that would sharply increase state support for K-12 schools, provide additional local property tax relief, reduce state income taxes and appropriate $95.9 million to complete funding of a new state prison. Pillen...
Justice takes tax plan on the road for town hall meetings
Gov. Jim Justice hit the road Wednesday to promote his 50% personal income tax cut proposal, which has sat idle in the West Virginia Senate since last week. The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2526 on Jan. 18. The Senate received the bill the following day and assigned it to its Finance Committee.
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son. On the agenda Tuesday night in the House General Laws Committee were...
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City's Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three years...
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they're forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be updated...
‘Commonwealth of conscience’ trapped behind gridlock
(The Center Square) – Frustration and betrayal befall the story of Pennsylvania’s current legislative gridlock, but for one lawmaker, there’s still a chance for redemption waiting on the other side. “Pennsylvania is a commonwealth of conscience,” said Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, in an interview with The Center...
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board awards license for casino near Penn State
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously Wednesday to award a category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo LLC to construct a casino near State College. The casino will be in a 94,000-square-foot space that formerly housed Macy’s Department Store at the Nittany Mall located along College Avenue in College Township, just outside State College Borough.
State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates
WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
Washington faith leaders would become mandatory reporters under proposed law ... with exceptions
OLYMPIA — Washington clergymembers would join the ranks of mandatory reporters of child abuse under a bill making its way through the state Legislature. Senate Bill 5280 would make it illegal for pastors and ministers not to report sexual and physical abuse allegations to authorities, unless those allegations came in the form of a sacred confession or a request for spiritual advice. Washington is currently among a handful of states that do not require abuse reporting by clergy.
Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office
Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021...
Nebraska physicians speak out against proposed six-week abortion ban
OMAHA — On the day that marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that safeguarded abortion as a constitutional right before it was overturned last summer, dozens of Nebraska health care professionals gathered to express their opposition to a proposed six-week abortion ban in the state.
Bill looks to military veterans to ease Nebraska's teacher shortage
Military veterans could more easily take on a new mission under a proposal heard by the Nebraska Legislature's Education Committee Monday. The bill (LB188) would allow veterans to become K-12 teachers without having to get teacher education. Instead, they could get five-year teaching certificates and learn on the job from experienced teachers.
State Rep. Jim Walsh announces release of impeachment-related documents
State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said last week he would release records related to the drafting of gubernatorial impeachment documents after questions were raised about the use of legislative privilege. The draft documents were never finalized or filed. According to Walsh, while he believed an argument could be made for...
Luzerne County election board reverses ballot curing decision
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County voters will be allowed to "cure" flawed mail-in ballots by casting a provisional ballot at a polling site, following a Wednesday vote by the county election board. The board's decision will impact some voters in the Jan. 31 special election for the 27th District state...
FPS stopped use of racial justice, LGBT-themed book in 2022
Officials at Fremont Public Schools stopped distribution of a racial diversity and LGBTQ+-affirming book in fall 2022 following complaints from several local parents, officials confirmed on Monday, Jan. 23. The book, titled “All are Welcome,” was purchased under a federal program by Washington Elementary School principal Erica Kobza and, according...
