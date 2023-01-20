André Leon Talley changed how the world looks. As the one-time creative director of Vogue, the mentee of Diana Vreeland, and the very definition of a public fashion editor, Talley’s persona and fervent love for fashion solidified his place in the canon of culture. (Pop culture too—at the turn of the 2010s, he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.) Often the only Black editor in the room—a 1994 New Yorker profile referred to him as “the only one”—he urged the industry to change its lily-white image, though his efforts to use the fantasy of fashion to nudge that vision into reality weren’t always fruitful. But as a walking encyclopedia of fashion’s traditions, and a living advertisement for the industry’s transformative promise, Talley proved that a Black man from humble origins, and a loud gay man who dressed like one, could make the world listen. When he died in 2022, his absence felt seismic.

7 DAYS AGO