This is What’s Wrong With Architecture Today
Architecture critics and the public alike praised the Guggenheim Bilbao’s sail-like, light-bouncing facade of undulating titanium sheets, grounded by beige limestone slabs from a nearby Granada quarry. The same year it opened, The New York Times Magazine called it a “miracle.” And indeed it was, for this low profile town in Basque Country quickly became a global cultural hub thanks to a commanding building and the collection it holds. The architecture was so successful, it kicked off an industry trend of its own, dubbed the “Bilbao effect”—the idea that a statement structure can demand enough attention to raise the social and economic profile of a city.
The 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Transactions of 2022
Once again, it’s time to pop champagne and look back on the most expensive celebrity real estate transactions of the year. In 2022, celebrities invested even more money in real estate than they did in 2021, when Calvin Klein’s East Hampton pad fetched $85 million and topped our list of the 10 priciest properties. One legendary singer secured a sprawling Swiss vacation home, other A-listers put down roots in Los Angeles, and other stars bought and flipped luxe plots of land for a handsome profit (we’re looking at you, Ellen). Below, we reflect on the most expensive celebrity transactions that we had our eyes on in 2022.
Dr. Dre Sells Mediterranean-Style Calabasas Home for $6 Million
Hip-hop icon Dr. Dre has found a buyer for his Mediterranean-style Calabasas mansion, according to Dirt. The 9,378-square-foot house fetched $6 million, making for a roughly $1 million profit from when the rap mogul bought the place back in 2018. Settled on a private cul-de-sac in a gated community, the...
Michael B. Jordan Lists Farmhouse-Style Encino Home for $13 Million
Michael B. Jordan may be gearing up for the March release of his directorial debut Creed III, which he also stars in, but the actor still found time to put his sprawling Los Angeles farmhouse-style property on the market for just under $13 million. Clocking in at about 12,300 square feet, the modern structure hosts eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and an additional four half-baths.
Inside an Art Connoisseur’s Carefully Calibrated Paris Pied-à-Terre
There are many remarkable things in this Parisian pied-à-terre—a Jean Royère cocktail table, a pair of Diego Giacometti bronze Pommeaux de Canne armchairs, lighting by Paavo Tynell and Max Ingrand, a Carlo Scarpa dining table, and stellar artworks by the likes of Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, and Max Ernst, including an iron-and-wood sculpture by the last enigmatically entitled A Microbe Seen Through a Temperament.
TODAY.com
'That '70s Show' cast, then and now: See how they've changed
"That '90s Show" is taking audiences back to the '90s ... and to their favorite Wisconsin basement. The spinoff of "That '70s Show" hit Netflix on Jan. 19, bringing back a few familiar faces, too. The show is set 15 years after the original, and airs about 17 years after...
Collider
Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement
As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
One Front-Row Seat at the André Leon Talley Auction, Please
André Leon Talley changed how the world looks. As the one-time creative director of Vogue, the mentee of Diana Vreeland, and the very definition of a public fashion editor, Talley’s persona and fervent love for fashion solidified his place in the canon of culture. (Pop culture too—at the turn of the 2010s, he served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.) Often the only Black editor in the room—a 1994 New Yorker profile referred to him as “the only one”—he urged the industry to change its lily-white image, though his efforts to use the fantasy of fashion to nudge that vision into reality weren’t always fruitful. But as a walking encyclopedia of fashion’s traditions, and a living advertisement for the industry’s transformative promise, Talley proved that a Black man from humble origins, and a loud gay man who dressed like one, could make the world listen. When he died in 2022, his absence felt seismic.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 23
Netflix is saying hello to Wisconsin. That '90s Show is No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Ginny & Georgia in second place. And a pair of reality shows join the list: Bling Empire spin-off Bling Empire: New York hails a cab to the No. 6 spot, and a new season of Bake Squad comes in at No. 9. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the South Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E rockets to No. 1, and kids' movie The Bad Guys joins the ranking in ninth.
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford Re-List Their Historic L.A. Home for $17 Million
Hollywood power couple Dame Helen Mirren and movie director Taylor Hackford have once again listed their historic Los Angeles home for sale. The Oscar-winning couple first listed their property in the summer of 2021 for $18.5 million while at the same time putting it up for rent at $45,000 a month. According to public record, a deal on the eight-bedroom, eleven-bathroom estate went into contract, but eventually fell through in September of that year.
See How This Midcentury Modern LA Home Honors the Legacy of Its Previous Owners
When Marc Johns and Catherine Gregory began hunting for a new home in 2019, they were initially looking for something with a bit more space. As lovers of midcentury-modern homes with beautiful architecture, they stumbled across a unique listing online, and the photos alone drew them in. Upon kicking off the home-buying process, they soon discovered that the property had a storied past and great significance in the area’s Black history and culture.
Tom Ford Buys Eco-Modernist Palm Beach Mansion for $51 Million
It turns out that fashion icon Tom Ford was the buyer of a $51 million Palm Beach, Florida, mansion near the end of last year, according to Mansion Global. The deal was made off-market, but records show that the seller paid a little under $36 million for the modern structure in 2021, making for a hefty profit on their end. The sale came shortly after it was reported that Estée Lauder Companies would acquire the mogul’s eponymous brand in a $2.8 billion deal.
The Enduring Appeal of “Ugly” Design
There is something irresistible about the ugly duckling, even before its grand metamorphosis into (spoiler alert) an adult swan. He’s gangly, his feathers look weird, his proportions are off, and every other animal he encounters on his journey notices this and comments on it. The moral of this beloved fairy tale is that beauty and its antithesis, ugliness, are meaningful only in context. The “ugly” duckling was just the victim of a temporary category error, he wasn’t actually ugly.
Paris Deco Off 2023: An AD PRO Essential Guide
Dubbed the “fashion week for the interiors industry,” Paris Deco Off marks the annual reveal of what’s to come in fabrics and wallcovering. Let’s not forget about the passementerie either: Glimpsing the latest in trims, tassels, and fringe can leaven any nippy winter day in Paris.
Carly Knight Found This Vintage Baking Sign in the Middle of Nowhere
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Carly Knight’s...
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s Minimalist Hamptons Home Is for Rent
If seeing Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’s modern East Hamptons oasis in our November 2021 issue gave you heart-eyes, this could be your big opportunity. The Wolverine star and Australian actress have put the minimalist masterpiece up for rent over the winter at $166,666 per month, according to the New York Post.
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
This Vintage-Filled Silver Lake Rental Sparked a Forever Friendship
When jewelry designer Claudia Dockery moved cross-country from New York to Los Angeles, she only brought a few of her most beloved items with her. So she had to do some serious shopping in order to furnish the 1920s duplex she was renting in Silver Lake. Luckily she didn’t have to travel far to find her dream interior design store, since Candid Home was just a couple blocks away.
Statement Stone Is Having a Moment
Heavy slabs of Breccia Capraia marble with striking, cookies-n-cream veining. A kitchen island hewn from Tikal green marble, a statement stone sourced in Guatemala. A shower clad in a Milky Way of striated stone. Lately, when it comes to speccing surfaces, designers and their clients are getting gutsier than ever.
housebeautiful.com
The best rattan furniture for a breezy, bohemian scheme
Since the 1970s, rattan furniture has been making an appearance in our homes, and this pretty, hardwearing material has enjoyed a real resurgence in popularity over the past few years. Made from the bark of climbing palms found in South-east Asia's tropical forests, it's beloved everywhere for its simple, natural charms and versatility. In fact, rattan isn't just suited to inside the home – rattan garden furniture is a go-to option for exterior spaces too.
