NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
What's in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q4 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 7.94%. Let’s see how things are shaping...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Are Construction Stocks Lagging Toll Brothers (TOL) This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
NASDAQ
Bear of the Day: Huntington Ingalls (HII)
The market has been trying to recover after last year’s down year. There has been a nice bounce to start the year, with some major technical indicators showing strength in the move. However, that doesn’t mean that you should just go out there and load the boat on the first stock you see. That could lead to you adding stocks which have seen their earnings fall into a downtrend.
NASDAQ
PayPal Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) made big gains as pandemic-related tailwinds and low interest rates helped power bullish momentum for fintech valuations. But sentiment has since taken a decidedly bearish turn. Facing decelerating growth, high levels of inflation, and rapidly rising interest rates, the payment-services leader has seen its share price tumble 74% from its peak.
NASDAQ
Is Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TROW - 1/24/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TROW rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
PREVIEW-U.S. card firms' growth to moderate as luxury buying falters
Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items. Revenues at Visa Inc V.N, Mastercard Inc MA.N and American Express Co AXP.N are expected to be up...
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Telefonica Brasil (VIV)? Wall Street Analysts Think 37.89%
Telefonica Brasil (VIV) closed the last trading session at $7.76, gaining 4.6% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $10.70 indicates a 37.9% upside potential.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7,427,015 shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST). This represents 16.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7,270,893 shares and 15.70% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Signet Jewelers and Lennar
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/26/23, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (Symbol: COKE), Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/10/23, Signet Jewelers Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/24/23, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of COKE's recent stock price of $489.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when COKE shares open for trading on 1/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for SIG to open 0.26% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
Want Better Returns? Don?t Ignore These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the...
NASDAQ
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Cirrus Logic (CRUS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $90.67 in the previous session. Cirrus Logic has gained 19.9% since the start of the year compared to the -27.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -21.5% return for the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Enel (ENLAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
Oshkosh (OSK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Oshkosh (OSK) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
