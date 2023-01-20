ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wnypapers.com

New York Farm Bureau releases 2023 state legislative priorities

Issues include need for a budget fix for unemployment insurance debt crisis & funding of critical farm and environmental programs; halt to additional minimum wage increases; support for state procurement plans to buy more New York grown products. Submitted by the New York Farm Bureau. New York Farm Bureau released...
wnypapers.com

National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million

National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

'Coffee with Chris' and Assemblyman Morinello

New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. “Assemblyman Morinello has vast experience as both a judge and a state legislator, and should bring an interesting perspective,” Voccio said. “Coffee with Chris”...
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
The Staten Island Advance

Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnypapers.com

NYSDOT to host public information meeting on proposed intersection improvement project at Warrens Corners in towns of Lockport & Cambria

Open house set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Lockport Town Hall. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The session pertains to a proposed intersection improvement project scheduled to begin in spring 2024 on state Route 104 (Ridge Road), at state Route 93 (Townline Road) – commonly referred to as Warrens Corners – in the towns of Lockport and Cambria.
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

WBA sets 2023 board of directors

The Wheatfield Business Association recently announced its 2023 board of directors. Pictured, from left: the Hon. Gary Strenkoski, Tom Grimm (board member), Terry Vosburg (vice president), Jeff Taylor (president), Mary Sue Velky (treasurer) and Julie Dearstyne (secretary). Not pictured: Mike Docktor and Kelsey Oliphant (board members).
WHEATFIELD, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ
wnypapers.com

NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy