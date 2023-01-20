Read full article on original website
Related
wnypapers.com
New York Farm Bureau releases 2023 state legislative priorities
Issues include need for a budget fix for unemployment insurance debt crisis & funding of critical farm and environmental programs; halt to additional minimum wage increases; support for state procurement plans to buy more New York grown products. Submitted by the New York Farm Bureau. New York Farm Bureau released...
All New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January
New Yorkers enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum allowance for January.
wnypapers.com
National Grid's post-blizzard Western New York contributions increase to $1 million
National Grid Foundation matches company’s $500,000 donation to further assist customers & communities impacted by historic December storm. The National Grid Foundation is contributing $500,000 to further support Western New Yorkers who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that impacted Buffalo and much of the region in December. The funding will be distributed to the same charitable organizations that received $500,000 from National Grid shareholders on Jan. 12, bringing the total recovery effort funding from both organizations to $1 million.
wnypapers.com
'Coffee with Chris' and Assemblyman Morinello
New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will join Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio at “Coffee with Chris” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. “Assemblyman Morinello has vast experience as both a judge and a state legislator, and should bring an interesting perspective,” Voccio said. “Coffee with Chris”...
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
wnypapers.com
Hochul recognizes first responders & community heroes for their actions during December blizzard
Hochul: ‘For the rest of our lives, we'll be grateful to all the firefighters and the snowmobile clubs and the citizens and the emergency personnel and the police and elected leaders and just the food banks – everybody who showed me that my pride in this community is so justified’
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
2023's Million Dollar Lottery Winners From New York
We are not even a full month into the new year and already several New Yorkers are way richer than they were in 2022.
wnypapers.com
NYSDOT to host public information meeting on proposed intersection improvement project at Warrens Corners in towns of Lockport & Cambria
Open house set for Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Lockport Town Hall. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. The session pertains to a proposed intersection improvement project scheduled to begin in spring 2024 on state Route 104 (Ridge Road), at state Route 93 (Townline Road) – commonly referred to as Warrens Corners – in the towns of Lockport and Cambria.
wnypapers.com
WBA sets 2023 board of directors
The Wheatfield Business Association recently announced its 2023 board of directors. Pictured, from left: the Hon. Gary Strenkoski, Tom Grimm (board member), Terry Vosburg (vice president), Jeff Taylor (president), Mary Sue Velky (treasurer) and Julie Dearstyne (secretary). Not pictured: Mike Docktor and Kelsey Oliphant (board members).
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
4 Regal Cinemas theaters in NY, NJ to be shut down as company cuts down on costs
Some theaters shutting their doors include those in Union Square and Cortlandt Town Center in Westchester County. In New Jersey, Hamilton Commons and Pohatcong Stadium will be closing, as well.
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
National Weather Service: Snow to fall in New York this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have already seen steady snowfall this week and an anticipated storm on Sunday is likely to bring more accumulation. While Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the five boroughs, snow remains unlikely in New York City, according to forecasters.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
Man Admits Leaving Woman's Body On Parkway In Greenburgh Nearly 20 Years Ago: DA
A man has finally admitted to strangling a woman to death and leaving her body wrapped in a blanket alongside a parkway in Westchester County nearly 20 years ago. Florida resident Christopher Gonzalez, age 41, pleaded guilty to the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay on Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
Comments / 1