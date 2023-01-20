Read full article on original website
Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
iheart.com
Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant
Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Popculture
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Father of two teenage sons tells ex-wife he's only supporting his boys and doesn't care if she and her new family starve
Evidently, bad karma caught up to one woman who admittedly misused her ex-husband when they were married. She ended up needing to ask him to help her financially, even though she's remarried.
Clayton News Daily
Emma Roberts Reveals Her Favorite Julia Roberts Rom-Com–And It Might Surprise You
When you're an all-star actress like Julia Roberts, fans can have a hard time picking a favorite project, but that wasn't the case for her niece and fellow Hollywood star Emma Roberts. The 31-year-old American Horror Story actress revealed that she does, in fact, have an all-time favorite flick starring...
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
Clayton News Daily
Mariska Hargitay Sends Warm Message to Fans in Celebratory Birthday Clip
Mariska Hargitay is thanking fans for all the birthday love. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star celebrated her 59th rotation around the sun on Jan. 23, which she actually spent working on-set of the crime drama series. The actress posted a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram, appearing...
Clayton News Daily
Kate Hudson Works Up a Sweat in New Exercise Photos on Instagram
Kate Hudson is giving her followers a glimpse into what her daily workout routine looks like. In a new set of Instagram photos, the Glass Onion actress is seen getting in some exercise from what appears to be a home gym. Hudson, 43, can be seen using fitness equipment from MyMode by Tracy Anderson, including a wooden staff.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Clayton News Daily
Fox Trapped in Net For Four Hours | The Dodo
He was trapped like this for 4 hours and then... ❤️. Thanks to Wildlife Aid Foundation for sharing their story with us. To learn more about Simon's Last Wish, please visit here: https://thedo.do/Simonslastwish. Donate today to help preserve Simon's legacy: https://thedo.do/SimonsLastWish. Check out Wildlife Aid on YouTube: https://thedo.do/youtube, Instagram:...
