Read full article on original website
Related
Goldman Sachs says 4 US cities will suffer a 2008 crash in home values
The U.S. is seeing continued skyrocketing interest rates and declining housing prices, and Goldman Sachs expects home values in 2023 to reach that of the 2008 housing crisis.
travelnoire.com
The Ultimate Itinerary For Black Travelers In Lima, Peru
Over the last decade, Peru has seen a dramatic increase in tourists, with millions traveling to see the world wonder of Machu Picchu. The ancient Incan ruin is the most visited tourist attraction in Peru. But travelers don’t just travel to the Andes Mountains for this beautiful and mysterious site....
travelnoire.com
Is Closing Your Blinds On A Flight A Must Or A Courtesy?
The pilot of a flight asks everyone to push the blinds down as they embark on a seven-hour journey to their destination. Mainly, for passengers to get some rest during their flight. Nonetheless, a woman sitting across the aisle from one passenger soon reopens her blinds and just stares out the window. Though made aware the light from the open window is disturbing other passengers, she refuses to close them.
travelnoire.com
Traveler Story: 'My Boyfriend And I Used Disney Adventures For Our First International Trip. Here’s Why You Should Book'
From engagements and weddings to honeymoons and bucket-list experiences, Disney is known to add that extra pazazz to some of life’s magical moments for couples at its resorts and theme parks. But for one couple, it appears that Tinker Bell’s pixie dust made its way to Peru, where Bonny...
travelnoire.com
The Lure Of Low-Cost Living: Malaysia Creates New Visa For Digital Nomads
Malaysia is the latest country vying to attract digital nomads seeking remote work-friendly destinations. The Southeast Asian country announced a new visa program as it positions itself as a hub for location-independent professionals. The DE Rantau program promotes digital professional mobility and tourism across Malaysia. Welcoming local and foreign digital...
travelnoire.com
Is Booking Basic Economy Actually Cheaper? Here's What You Should Know
Have you ever wondered what the difference between basic economy and economy is when booking flights?. Basic economy was born after an influx of low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Frontier Airlines launched. It was a way to compete, offering their airline’s services at a lower price point. What’s...
travelnoire.com
American Airlines Boots Sha’Carri Richardson From Flight After Dispute With Flight Attendant
There was contention recently between an American Airlines flight attendant (referred to only as “John”) and track athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. In two videos shared by Richardson on Instagram, she repeatedly claimed that John spoke to her in a disrespectful manner. She said he had an issue with her using her phone. While there may have been disrespect and even discrimination at play, the incident concluded with her removal from the aircraft.
Comments / 0