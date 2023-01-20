Read full article on original website
BBC
Fourth man arrested over footballer Cody Fisher's death
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub. The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane venue in Digbeth on Boxing Day. The 18-year-old suspect was detained in Erdington, Birmingham, on...
Scotland Yard admits investigation into murder of black man seven years ago was 'not acceptable'
Seven officers and the Metropolitan Police itself were found to have made key mistakes during the probe into the murder of Ola Raji in Peckham, London.
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Stuart Campbell refused prison release
A man who murdered his 15-year-old niece has been refused release from prison by the Parole Board. Danielle Jones disappeared while on her way to catch a bus to school in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. Stuart Campbell, was jailed for life in December 2002 for her kidnap...
BBC
Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run. Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009. The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said. The force...
Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of terrorism after Leeds maternity unit evacuated
St James’s hospital declares critical incident after suspicious package found outside Gledhow wing
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
straightarrownews.com
ICE arrests 22-year-old who made $80,000 pretending to play violin
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested a 22-year-old from Italy who allegedly made $80,000 over the last year playing violin in shopping center parking lots. The man said he was doing it to support his children. The problem is, he doesn’t have children and was pretending to play the violin while a recording played through a speaker.
Shocking footage shows armed duo corner victim before shooting him in face
Shocking footage shows the moment armed thugs cornered a victim in an alleyway before shooting him in the face. The chilling video shows balaclava-clad Joshua Giles, 21, and Levi McCandlish, 27, target their victim with an improvised firearm, known as a “slam gun” in an alleyway in Morecambe, Lancashire.The victim, in his 20s, leapt over a garden fence but could not escape the duo, who shot him in the face from close range with the weapon.Giles and McCandlish have been sentenced for a total of almost 30 years, while the victim received treatment for life-changing facial injuries.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Met commissioner ‘can’t promise’ women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to officer under investigationCrowds gather outside Iraq football stadium after fatal stampedeTemperatures set to rise after coldest night of 2023 plunges parts of UK below -10C
Baby attacked by alleged ‘killer nurse’ Lucy Letby recovered after being moved to new hospital
The trial of an alleged baby-killing nurse continues in the United Kingdom. Lucy Letby is charged with the murder of seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
Police previously said that a fixed-blade knife was believed to have been used in the murders of four University of Idaho students.
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
BBC
Police arrest more than 170 in crackdown on serious crime
More than 170 arrests have been made during a crackdown on serious crime. A Met Police operation seized 30 weapons, 40 drugs, 66 vehicles and £5,700 in cash during Operation Pandilla last week. It involved more than 1,200 officers from seven police forces and focused on arterial roads and...
BBC
Father pays tribute after severely ill son, 13, dies in hospital
A father has paid tribute to his 13-year-old disabled son following his death in hospital. Taylor-James, who had Down's syndrome and was non-verbal autistic, was taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre with a lung infection in December. His father Stuart told the BBC he had opted to drive him there...
Kaylee Goncalves was true crime fan who reported sighting of missing woman to police year before murder
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves was a true crime follower who reported a possible sighting of a missing woman to police one year before her own grisly death. Goncalves, 21, was stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Goncalves’ body was found in the same bed as that of her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21. Housemate Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found dead in another room. In the wake of her murder, the Goncalves family reached out to popular true crime vlogger Olivia Vitale and...
Family ‘vindicated’ as coroner rules in-person GP care could have saved student
The parents of a law student who died after four remote GP consultations say they have been vindicated after a coroner ruled it was likely he would have lived if he had been given a face-to-face appointment.Andrew and Anne Nash have fought for more than two years to find out whether 26-year-old musician David Nash would have lived if he had been seen in-person by clinical staff at Burley Park Medical Centre, in Leeds.On Friday, Mr and Mrs Nash, from Nantwich, Cheshire, said they were “both saddened and vindicated by the findings that the simple and obvious, necessary step of...
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
Blood Spatter Evidence to Play Key Role in Kohberger Trial: Ex-FBI Agent
Evidence related to the bloodstain pattern analysis is "going to tell a story," former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
BBC
Cody Fisher stab death nightclub loses licence
A nightclub where a footballer was stabbed to death on the dance floor has lost its licence amid fears it posed "terrifying" risks to public safety. Cody Fisher was killed at the Crane venue in Digbeth, Birmingham, on Boxing Day (26 December). Police had asked the council to revoke the...
