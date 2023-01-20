ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Netflix renews Cobra Kai for sixth and final season

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwX0J_0kLsJTSW00
Image: Netflix

In a sea of cancellations, we actually have some good news for fans of one of Netflix’s longest-running original series for once. On Friday, Cobra Kai co-creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg shared a lengthy statement on Twitter announcing their Karate Kid sequel series would return for a sixth and final season on Netflix.

Cobra Kai on Netflix will end with season 6

“Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” the creators wrote in a statement to fans of the series, which we’ve embedded below. “Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted.”

The creators say that they’ve been given the opportunity to end the show on their terms, which is not a luxury many Netflix show creators get. Last year, Netflix canceled dozens of shows that had only run for one or two seasons. We’re only a few weeks into 2023, and the streamer has already dumped four shows, three of which only lasted a season.

Cobra Kai debuted in 2018 on Google’s now-defunct YouTube Red. Netflix picked up the rights to the show in 2020, and seasons 3 through 5 have all premiered on Netflix.

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), reprising their roles from The Karate Kid and its sequels.

Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg didn’t share a release date, but the show has typically had relatively quick turnarounds between seasons. Cobra Kai season 4 hit Netflix precisely one year after season 3, and season 5 arrived just nine months after season 4.

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Netflix sets deadline for its crackdown on password sharing

Netflix has confirmed when its password sharing crackdown program will officially begin. Announced as part of its Q4 2022 earnings report (opens in new tab), Netflix revealed it'll start rolling out its paid sharing feature "more broadly" in Q1 2023. In simple terms? Netflix will begin cracking down on password sharing between households by March, which is when its Q1 2023 phase ends.
BGR.com

This feel-good movie about man’s best friend is dominating Netflix

With Netflix’s newly released Dog Gone, a movie starring Rob Lowe about a family’s search for their missing golden retriever mix named Gonker, the streaming giant might have the next Marley and Me on its hands. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who stars in the new movie alongside Lowe and who...
BGR.com

Bling Empire: New York is a trashy Netflix reality show that might be your next guilty pleasure

For the newly arrived spinoff of Netflix’s Bling Empire reality franchise, the streaming giant moves things cross-country — to the concrete jungle of New York City, where an all-new version of the same story about a rich and fabulous all-Asian cast unfolds. Welcome to Bling Empire: New York, an 8-episode series that debuted on Netflix on Friday and immediately became the #6 Netflix show in the US upon launch.
NEW YORK STATE
Veny West

Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
BGR.com

With the Natasha Lyonne-led Poker Face, Peacock might have its first breakout hit

Almost three years after its April 2020 launch, NBC’s Peacock streaming service has finally landed what everyone seems to agree is its first can’t-miss original series. Poker Face, from creator Rian Johnson and starring Natasha Lyonne, debuts on Thursday and brings a Knives Out-style energy to its mystery-of-the-week storytelling format that, so far, critics can’t stop raving about.
POPSUGAR

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals a New "Wolf Cut"

Sarah Michelle Gellar is wolfing out. On Jan. 18, the actor attended a press day for her new TV show, "Wolf Pack," sporting a new haircut that feels particularly well-suited for the occasion. Gellar's new look by hairstylist Mara Roszak was none other than a shaggy "wolf cut." The trendy...
toofab.com

2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List

Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown Channels Young Winona Ryder With New Look as she shoots for Russo brothers’ ‘The Electric State’

It seems Millie’s love affair with the 80s is not going to end anytime soon. Born a Gen Z but interestingly she has this old-world charm that makes her a perfect fit for projects set in the 80s or in the 18th century. Millie Bobby Brown killed it in Stranger Things and was delightful in corsets in Enola Holmes! And now her next movie is yet again set in the 1980s.
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews

As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
TVGuide.com

New Hulu Shows and Movies in February 2023

The best new shows and movies on Hulu in February includes the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Pieces and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February month as they bow out.
ALASKA STATE
IGN

Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer

Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
Collider

'Mayfair Witches' Producer Says Three More Anne Rice Series Are in the Works

Over the last few months, the Anne Rice Immortal Universe has come alive at AMC. First with the vibrant first season of Interview with the Vampire, and now with Mayfair Witches. Both series have been serving as an exciting introduction to a connected supernatural world—but there’s more to come, as executive producer Mark Johnson told Collider.
TVGuide.com

Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 23

Netflix is saying hello to Wisconsin. That '90s Show is No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Ginny & Georgia in second place. And a pair of reality shows join the list: Bling Empire spin-off Bling Empire: New York hails a cab to the No. 6 spot, and a new season of Bake Squad comes in at No. 9. Over on the Top 10 Movies list, the South Korean sci-fi film JUNG_E rockets to No. 1, and kids' movie The Bad Guys joins the ranking in ninth.
GEORGIA STATE
GoldDerby

Oscar nominations predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories

The 95th Academy Award nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023 at 5:30 am PT. Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and “M3GAN” star Allison Williams will reveal the Oscar nominees as part of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The announcement will also stream online via the academy’s YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook accounts. But who will make the cut? Scroll down for our official racetrack odds in all 23 categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. These odds are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold...
Decider.com

New Movies on Streaming: ‘There’s Something Wrong With The Children,’ + More

Between Midnight Mass, Devil’s Due, and the brand new Blumhouse movie There’s Something Wrong With The Children, I’m pretty sure there’s no supernatural or psychological horror Zach Gilford hasn’t witnessed. The latter film is one of this week’s best new movies on VOD, and once you witness what the titular children are capable of, it will also serve as great birth control. Also out this week is Utama, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, and Detective Knight: Independence, which is the third and final film in the Detective Knight trilogy starring...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

Quantumania star teases crazy cameos and Easter eggs in Ant-Man 3

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out in theaters on February 17th, opening Marvel’s busy MCU Phase 5. The sequel will be more ambitious than the previous Ant-Man movies, with Marvel already hyping it as an Avengers-grade adventure. Given all the excitement around Quantumania and the obvious connection to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, we expect exciting cameos and Easter eggs.
BGR.com

Shrinking review: Apple’s new comedy is a perfectly-cast gem about grief, joy, and moving on

I’m a simple man. When I see Bill Lawrence’s name attached to a TV show (like his new comedy Shrinking on Apple TV Plus), that’s all the prodding I need to binge said TV series with superhuman rapidity. Lawrence co-created Shrinking, about a grieving therapist played by Jason Segel, along with Segel and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein — and once the show’s first two episodes debut this weekend, I imagine that at least some of you will cycle through the same spectrum of responses that I did after I checked out press screeners this past weekend.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy