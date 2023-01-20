Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson Has Major Movie-Star Presence in John Carney’s Irresistible Dublin Musical Bauble
They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “Flora and Son,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”). Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming...
Justin Bieber sells entire back catalog in "historic" deal
Justin Bieber has sold his entire back catalog of music — more than 290 songs — to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, the music rights investment company announced Tuesday. According to Billboard, the deal is valued at over $200 million. The company will acquire the rights to the entire back catalog of Bieber's releases through Dec. 31, 2021 — including publishing copyrights, master recordings, neighboring rights and artist loyalties, the company said."This acquisition ranks among the biggest deals ever made for an artist under the age of 70," Merck Mercuriadis, CEO of Hipgnosis Song Management said in a statement. "Such is the power of...
Here Comes the Sun: Actor Margot Robbie and pickup trucks
Actor and producer Margot Robbie sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss her new film, “Babylon.” Then, Lee Cowan learns about the pickup truck and how it has evolved over the years. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
