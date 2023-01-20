ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

UNT lands Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg

North Texas leaned on a long line of standout kickers over the last several years, from Trevor Moore to Cole Hedlund and most recently Ethan Mooney. UNT may have landed the next player in that line on Wednesday when former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Decade at UNT changed Quinn Shanbour's life

Quinn Shanbour had his path in college football planned out more than a decade ago. The Oklahoma native was playing for Choate Rosemary Hall, a prep school in Connecticut, and held offers from Dartmouth and Yale, where he would have the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
DENTON, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

LSA Burger, GDAC accepting artist submissions for annual mural project

Six local artists could receive $1,000 and the chance to have their artwork featured on a mural at LSA Burger Co. beginning in April. The annual art project, launched in partnership with the Greater Denton Arts Council, invites artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to apply for participation in painting a new mural on LSA’s rooftop patio the weekend of April 21. A committee of judges will select six artists from among the submissions, each of whom will have 48 hours to complete their portion of the mural, which will remain in place for one year to highlight the work of the artists.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy