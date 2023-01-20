Read full article on original website
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
Former Angels Manager Among Candidates for Houston Astros GM Job
The Angels don't want to see him join a division rival.
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno made a significant announcement Monday regarding the future of the franchise. In a statement, Moreno said he had ended the exploratory process of selling the franchise and would remain the team’s owner going forward. Moreno said he felt he had “unfinished business” with the Angels and that it became... The post Arte Moreno makes big announcement about Angels appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB
Rays set '23 Minors staffs, with new Triple-A manager
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays announced staffing assignments for their domestic Minor League affiliates on Tuesday, featuring four new managers, a handful of new-look coaching staffs, the return of Jared Sandberg and several other notable additions. With former Triple-A Durham skipper Brady Williams promoted to the big league staff as...
