Multiple Fires Break Out At Lucky Girl Brewery In Paw Paw
WWMT may have possibly saved Lucky Girl Brewery in Paw Paw after arriving early in the morning to investigate a fire that broke out overnight. When the crews arrived at 4 a.m. they noticed another fire had broken out and called 911 to come extinguish the new fire, as they reported early this morning:
Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening
It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
Calhoun County Man Dies From Exposure In A Swamp
A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office drone was used to locate a 73-year-old man that had been reported missing by his wife, late Sunday evening. According to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office press release, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at around 10:00 p.m. after a call was received from a woman whose husband had left home at around 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on their property, in Marengo Township, and hadn’t returned.
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
A Battle Creek Man Will Appear On Controversial New Show “Power Slap”
Battle Creek is known as "Cereal City." But it might be time to change it to "Slap City." Battle Creek Native Carrese Archer Is Part Of A New Show On TBS Called Power Slap. If you've never heard of Power Slap, the show follows slap fighters as they train for the sport and compete.
6 Cheap or Free Ways You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Kalamazoo
Valentine's Day, a.k.a. February 14th, falls on a Tuesday this year which means you have plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your sweetie either the weekend before, the day of, or the weekend following. Heck, you could make an entire week of it! Just a thought. If you're still digging...
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Kalamazoo’s Five Best ‘Comfort Food’ Spots On A Wintery Day
As winter FINALLY starts to peek out across Michigan (sans a couple early snowstorms and a blizzard), people are starting to finally hunker down and dig in for the winter, and nothing soothes the soul better than good, old-fashioned comfort food. Seriously, there's nothing better than a solid Grilled Cheese...
Battle Creek School Wins Grant via The Detroit Lions
A Battle Creek school rose above all and has received a grant, through a partnership with the American Heart Association and the NFL, that promotes healthy habits for a better chance of healthy adulthood. Each NFL team awarded a $1,000 grant to the winning school in their state, involving a match of physical activities.
