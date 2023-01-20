Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynwapaper.com
Mary Lou Williams
Mary Lou Williams, 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation in Double Springs. She was born August 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Miss. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley. Memories...
mynwapaper.com
Town councils extend invitation to another ambulance service
ARLEY - Both the Arley and Addison town councils voted this month to encourage an additional ambulance service to operate in their towns. Currently, the primary ambulance service operating in Winston County is Regional Paramedical Services (RPS). Arley Fire Chief James Rickett, Helicon Fire Chief Neil Feist and other firefighters...
mynwapaper.com
Marjorie E. Emerson
Marjorie E. Emerson, 84, of Haleyville, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was a member of Ninth Avenue Church of Christ. She is survived by her husband, Wayne W. Emerson; children, Donna Emerson, Bryan Emerson and Vickie E. Stein (her husband, Larry); sisters, Bobbie Cofield and Jean Lyle; brother, Jerry Epperson and a host of other family members and friends.
mynwapaper.com
RPS responds to concerns from towns
WINSTON COUNTY - Eric Pendley, chief operations officer of Regional Paramedical Services, recently addressed concerns that have been raised about the quality of service RPS provides in the eastern part of Winston County. Those concerns, raised by first responders at the Arley and Addison town council meetings this month (see...
mynwapaper.com
Haleyville man sought by Winston County Sheriff's Office captured in Mississippi
A bulletin had been placed for statewide law enforcement to be on the lookout for Damion Taylor Gruenberg, of 74 Kidd Road, when he was stopped by the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department, to whom he at first gave a false name, according to Winston County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jacob Eward.
mynwapaper.com
Run to Jesus 5K and Fun Walk planned for March 25
The organizers hope people of all abilities will take part in the fun walk. Participants must register by March 11, but the deadline to order an event T-shirt is Feb. 6. The entry fee is a $10 donation per individual or a $30 family donation for larger households. Any funds...
mynwapaper.com
Arley Police disarm possible shooter at Duncan Bridge Campground
ARLEY - The report of a male subject shooting a gun and a female subject possibly shot inside a car at Duncan Bridge Campground Jan. 22, led the Arley Police into an altercation with the subject in order to disarm him. Zelaya Cerrato, 37, of Honduras, has been charged with...
mynwapaper.com
Alabama Forestry Commission offering financial relief for storm-related damage to forestland
WINSTON COUNTY - Financial relief may be available to assist timber owners who suffered damages as a result of the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that left a path of destruction across several counties in Alabama on January 12. The Alabama Forestry Commission encourages adversely affected forest landowners to...
mynwapaper.com
Notice of Appointment - Cecil Earl Jones
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration has been granted Raley L. Wiggins, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Cecil Earl Jones a.k.a. Cecil E. Jones, deceased, on the 28th day of December, 2022, by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County,. NOTICE IS HEREBY...
mynwapaper.com
Nauvoo man pleads guilty to defrauding U.S. Department of Defense
BIRMINGHAM - A Nauvoo resident and enlisted Army Reservist pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 24, to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson. Jared Romine Barton, 39, pleaded...
Comments / 0