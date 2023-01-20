STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and No. 13 Xavier went on the road and held off No. 19 Connecticut 82-79. The win was the 13th in 14 games for the Musketeers and it gave them a season sweep over the struggling Huskies. Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier, which led by 17 in the first half and 39-24 at halftime. Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn, leading a comeback that fell just short. Tristen Newton added 23 points for the Huskies, who won their first 14 games this season but have dropped six of eight since.

