MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eleven, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) (one, two, five, eleven, twenty-eight)
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead. Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time — doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (eleven, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $540,000.
Boum, Jones lead No. 13 Xavier over No. 19 UConn, 82-79

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Souley Boum scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 20 and No. 13 Xavier went on the road and held off No. 19 Connecticut 82-79. The win was the 13th in 14 games for the Musketeers and it gave them a season sweep over the struggling Huskies. Jack Nunge had 12 points and Jerome Hunter added 11 for Xavier, which led by 17 in the first half and 39-24 at halftime. Jordan Hawkins scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half for UConn, leading a comeback that fell just short. Tristen Newton added 23 points for the Huskies, who won their first 14 games this season but have dropped six of eight since.
