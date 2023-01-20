Read full article on original website
Frank
4d ago
When you're born with XY chromosomes, you're a male. If you have XX chromosomes, you're a female. Kinda hard to 'misgender' someone when you use scientific fact about the sex they're born with.
Reply(6)
20
still sane
4d ago
Hoorah, finally a state with folks that have some nads. The only way to beat this BS is to fight it every inch of the way, dont let up.
Reply
18
Toni Crocetti
4d ago
Excellent! All of this same sex/gender nonsense is one more sign of the end times delusion spoken of in the Bible to those who are perishing under the wrath of God on Judgement Day.It is encouraging to see pushback on this insanity and the disrespect shown to those opposed of it!God speed!
Reply
15
Related
hot967.fm
Second Amendment groups say Walz anti-gun-violence proposals ineffective and unconstitutional
Second Amendment groups say anti-gun-violence measures Governor Tim Walz has in his state budget proposal are “ineffective and unconstitutional.” Unveiling his health-and-public safety plan Monday, Walz pointed to the mass shooting in California:. “When a country has the number of guns and the access to them, compared to...
What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
North Dakota lawmakers once again push forward transgender school bills
The language of the bill allows for a supervisor to provide accommodations to transgender people at schools, college dorms, and prisons.
kccrradio.com
Senate Committee Gives Final Approval To Bill To Strengthen The Penalty For Attempting To Murder Law Enforcement Officer
PIERRE — A bill to put more more prison time behind trying to kill police officers or sheriff’s deputies in South Dakota has finally cleared a South Dakota Senate committee. Senate Bill 48 would double the possible penalty for someone convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer to 50 years from 25. The bill had approval of the full committee but needed a prison-jail population estimate. Senator David Wheeler of Huron supported the bill…
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers consider legislation to help tackle $1.8B state pension shortfall
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's retirement fund for public employee's is facing a shortfall, and House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and other lawmakers are taking steps aimed at making up the difference. "I've been focused on this for many years. So, the bill that we have in front of us,...
them.us
Mississippi Progresses Bill That Would Criminalize Trans Care for Minors
The Mississippi House just passed a bill that would ban the provision of transition-related care for minors. The legislature voted 78-28 in favor of House Bill 1125 last Thursday, according to the Mississippi Free Press. Also known as the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act, the bill would criminalize transition-related care for minors and defund all public institutions that provide it. Physicians could risk having their licenses revoked, and people who claim to have experienced harm by physicians who provide such care will be allowed to take legal action against them for up to 30 years after the cause of action. Additionally, the bill would prevent health insurance policies from covering transition-related care for those under 18, and would prohibit Medicaid from reimbursing or providing coverage.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
Minnesota lawmakers hoping to remove slavery as a possible punishment under state law
State lawmakers heard testimony about whether removing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment options under the state constitution would have any impact on how prisons work and try to rehabilitate prisoners.
Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate
PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?
I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
valleynewslive.com
Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
KFYR-TV
Count scheduled to better address homelessness crisis in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Those in North Dakota are working to address the homelessness crisis. To understand the scope of the issue, officials through the North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting a count of those facing homelessness around North Dakota. The point-in-time count, organized by the North...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota legislature considering amending voting requirements, adding U.S passport option to show proof of citizenship
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota lawmakers are considering allowing another form of ID when showing up to vote. A state Senate bill would allow voters to show a valid passport as proof of citizenship at the polls, on top of other already pre-approved methods like a valid drivers license, tribal I-D, and similar methods. North Dakota is the only state that doesn't require voter registration.
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn't make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year.
Comments / 49