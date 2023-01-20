BURNABY, Canada. – Isaiah Banks scored 14 points to lead Central Washington men's basketball past Simon Fraser 72-65 on Saturday night. "The fact that this team was able to come up here and get this road sweep and take a four-game win streak into the second half of league play says a lot about them. We showed a lot of heart tonight to be able to win this game while not playing our best."

