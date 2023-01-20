ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

wildcatsports.com

‘Cats Best Red Leafs 72-65 and Extend Winning Streak to Four

BURNABY, Canada. – Isaiah Banks scored 14 points to lead Central Washington men's basketball past Simon Fraser 72-65 on Saturday night. "The fact that this team was able to come up here and get this road sweep and take a four-game win streak into the second half of league play says a lot about them. We showed a lot of heart tonight to be able to win this game while not playing our best."
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Top Thunderbirds 32-17 in Season Opener

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The Central Washington University men's rugby team opened their season with a complete 32-17 victory over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Saturday. QUOTING HEAD COACH TODD THORNLEY. "I'm happy to see the guys not back down to a huge challenge and fight through a...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
ELLENSBURG, WA
myeverettnews.com

Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night

Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
EVERETT, WA
matadornetwork.com

This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains

Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
GRANITE FALLS, WA
whatcom-news.com

Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
nwcitizen.com

The Impression of Progress on F-Street

As predicted, when Public Works Director Eric Johnston created the Broadband Advisory Group and filled it with members from big-telecom, their goal was to give the impression of progress, without providing any actual progress. An example of that happened recently when the Port tried to partner with the City of...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING-5

Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure

ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
ANACORTES, WA
KIMA TV

A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
ZILLAH, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound

TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
TOPPENISH, WA

