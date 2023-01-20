Read full article on original website
Related
wildcatsports.com
‘Cats Best Red Leafs 72-65 and Extend Winning Streak to Four
BURNABY, Canada. – Isaiah Banks scored 14 points to lead Central Washington men's basketball past Simon Fraser 72-65 on Saturday night. "The fact that this team was able to come up here and get this road sweep and take a four-game win streak into the second half of league play says a lot about them. We showed a lot of heart tonight to be able to win this game while not playing our best."
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Top Thunderbirds 32-17 in Season Opener
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - The Central Washington University men's rugby team opened their season with a complete 32-17 victory over the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds on Saturday. QUOTING HEAD COACH TODD THORNLEY. "I'm happy to see the guys not back down to a huge challenge and fight through a...
FOX 11 and 41
Central Washington University student found dead in dorm room
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Students at Central Washington University got an email from President James Wohlpart about a fellow student dying on campus. According to the email, the student was found in their dorm room and seemed to have died of natural causes. We reached out to the Kittitas County...
myeverettnews.com
Downtown Everett Businesses Hit By Gunfire Monday Night
Everett Police are investigating after at least two businesses in the area of 26th and Colby in downtown Everett, Washington were struck by bullets Monday night. Sno911 received several reports of multiple shots fired in the area of 26th and Colby shortly after 11:00 PM. Everett Police arriving in the...
Weather pattern signals more cold for Whatcom. Is lowland snow far behind?
Here’s when Whatcom County could get a less-than-gentle reminder that winter has another two months to go.
matadornetwork.com
This Washington Airbnb Is the Perfect Home Base To Explore the Cascade Mountains
Whether planning your next getaway or feeling like it’s time to escape from your everyday schedule, this Airbnb cabin is the perfect location to sit back, relax, and put yourself in do not disturb mode. If you’re looking for a tranquil escape in nature, the Canyon Creek Cabins offer the perfect mix of seclusion and proximity to local attractions with its comfortable accommodations, stunning views, and all the amenities you need for a great vacation.
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
nwcitizen.com
The Impression of Progress on F-Street
As predicted, when Public Works Director Eric Johnston created the Broadband Advisory Group and filled it with members from big-telecom, their goal was to give the impression of progress, without providing any actual progress. An example of that happened recently when the Port tried to partner with the City of...
KING-5
Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure
ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
ifiberone.com
Driver hospitalized after losing control of pickup truck on icy Ephrata road
EPHRATA — A Quincy man was taken to the hospital after losing control of his pickup truck on any icy road Saturday in Ephrata. The 52-year-old was driving a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Nat Washington Way. Ephrata police say he lost control as he was heading down the hill toward Basin Street.
KIMA TV
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 23: Deadly crash near Wapato, woman falls from car and is shot in Wenatchee and partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 30's today
A driver is dead after being ejected from their car in a crash near Wapato. Police are investigating after a woman fell out of a car and was then shot in Wenatchee and temperatures should be in the upper 30's to low 40's with partly sunny skies today.
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick woman dead after shooting in East Wenatchee Saturday evening
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — Douglas County Deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee Saturday evening after a woman was shot. Witnesses say they saw a woman fall out of the passenger side of the car on the road. The driver then go out of the car and shot the woman multiple times.
FOX 11 and 41
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
kpq.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville
Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Here's The Oldest Bar In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Manhunt ends in arrest after shooting leaves woman dead near Waterville
1:09 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies have released the identities of the gunman and fatal victim who was killed near Waterville Saturday evening. The alleged murderer is 27-year-old is Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee and the victim is 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick. Deputies say the shooting was a...
New Alaska service out of Bellingham’s airport is impacting these travelers
Horizon Air is working with the FAA and the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, to fix the issue.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
Comments / 0