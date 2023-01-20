ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
The Independent

Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach

A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
WIFR

Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
sciencealert.com

Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan

A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
msn.com

Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys

The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
BBC

Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station

A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
a-z-animals.com

See Hundreds of Baby Turtles Hatch and Sprint For The Ocean

The scene is set in Cozumel, Mexico. Your heart will skip a beat when you see the nest full of itty bitty baby sea turtles. These babies are about to embark on the journey of a lifetime. An impressive 82 baby sea turtles, each no more than a few inches...
People

Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Identified A New Species Of Giant Tortoise That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago

Scientists discovered the new species while studying the lineage of giant tortoises on Madagascar. Once upon a time, Madagascar was a hub for giant tortoises. Many species of these massive reptiles roamed the land, but in the modern world only a few of them remain. In tracing the origins and lineage of these modern tortoise species, researchers made a remarkable new discovery: a previously unknown extinct species of tortoise.

