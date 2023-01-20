Read full article on original website
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
A Dominican sailor reportedly survived more than 20 days lost at sea by mixing ketchup and seasonings: 'It was rough'
"Twenty-four days, no land, nobody to talk to. Don't know what to do, don't know where you are. It was rough," Elvis Francois said, per reports.
Hippo swallows 2-year-old boy, spits him out
A 2-year-old boy in Uganda was swallowed by a hippo and then spit back out after a witness pelted the animal with stones, according to police.
natureworldnews.com
Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil
A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
Exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters washes up on UK beach
A beachgoer was stunned to come across an exotic-looking sea creature normally found in tropical waters after it washed up on the British coast.Katherine Hawkes, 39, spotted the juvenile Sunfish, generally native to oceans around the equator, while walking on Great Yarmouth beach, Norfolk, on new year's day.The remarkable animal, which can often be found basking in the rays of the hot sun, is the largest bony fish in the world and has an unusual back fin, shaped like a bullet.Keen photographer Katherine first thought the fish was a “seal pup” and said she was “excited” to take a snap...
WIFR
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
(CNN) – New footage shows hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles hatching – the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet. Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local nesting beaches to dig nests and lay eggs.
sciencealert.com
Couple Captures Rare Footage of a Giant Squid Swimming Off The Coast of Japan
A pair of scuba divers has captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (eight-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan's west coast. Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki, who operate a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region, were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
natureworldnews.com
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia; Tremor Felt in Northern Australia
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Banda Sea, Indonesia, as reported on the early morning of Tuesday, January 10, causing powerful seismic waves in some provinces of Indonesia and a part of northern Australia. There were no immediate reports of fatalities but the tremor cause the injury of at...
Harrison Okene survived being trapped underwater for 60 hours after his boat sank.
In 2013 Harrison Okene was a cook on Tugboat Jascon 4, a boat off the Nigerian coast. It consisted of a 12-man crew, and on May 26, 2013, the boat capsized at 4:50 am. At that time, Harrison was in the bathroom when he realized the boat was turning over.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
msn.com
Caribbean Nation Approves Plan To Destroy Entire Population Of Monkeys
The government of Sint Maarten in the eastern Caribbean has approved a controversial plan to cull its entire population of vervet monkeys. This comes as the proliferation of the invasive species becomes an increasing nuisance on the Dutch island territory. Authorities will fund an NGO to capture and euthanize at least 450 monkeys over the next three years in the territory. However, critics of the plan argue that sterilization and environmental management should instead be considered. Vervet monkeys are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands. The monkeys were introduced to the region around the 17th century when European settlers brought them over as exotic pets. Research carried out in 2020 that about 450 vervet monkeys were living on the Dutch side of the island. Farmers have complained of vervet monkeys raiding their crops and destroying their livelihood.
Coast Guard calls off unsuccessful search for fisherman who was dragged underwater after catching a 'huge' tuna
Mark Knittle went missing on January 15 after police say he was pulled overboard by a massive fish he was trying to catch.
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
a-z-animals.com
See Hundreds of Baby Turtles Hatch and Sprint For The Ocean
The scene is set in Cozumel, Mexico. Your heart will skip a beat when you see the nest full of itty bitty baby sea turtles. These babies are about to embark on the journey of a lifetime. An impressive 82 baby sea turtles, each no more than a few inches...
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
allthatsinteresting.com
Scientists Just Identified A New Species Of Giant Tortoise That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago
Scientists discovered the new species while studying the lineage of giant tortoises on Madagascar. Once upon a time, Madagascar was a hub for giant tortoises. Many species of these massive reptiles roamed the land, but in the modern world only a few of them remain. In tracing the origins and lineage of these modern tortoise species, researchers made a remarkable new discovery: a previously unknown extinct species of tortoise.
Hundreds Flee Beach as Mass of Bull Sharks Maul Dolphin in Swimming Area
Early Saturday morning (January 21), hundreds flocked to the Shelly and Manly Beaches in northern Sydney for a day of surfing and swimming. Just an hour after sunrise, however, lifeguards urged swimmers to leave the water as a gang of bull sharks brutally mauled a dolphin in the swimming area.
