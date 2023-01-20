Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
Revisiting the 2021 NFL Draft: One of the best classes ever?
One of the most fun exercises to do in draft circles is look back at past drafts and analyze how each teams picks faired. The 2021 NFL draft class is already a memorable one and could turn into one of the best draft classes ever. So, without further ado let’s...
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died after colliding with an 18-wheeler in Texas
Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Graylan Spring died from injuries sustained in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler. Graylan’s high school football team Vandegrift High School posted this on their Twitter page. According to police reports, Spring was a passenger in a Nissan Versa driven by Micah McAfoose a...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Are Some Of The Biggest Bets On NFL Matches?
More than $125 billion in wagers have been placed on American sporting events since the Supreme Court’s decision to legalize the industry in 2018. In 2021, $52.7 billion will be wagered on sporting events. This number has been steadily rising ever since, with 45.2 million Americans betting on the NFL’s 2021–22 season, making it the single most popular sport on which the country placed bets. That’s a 36 percent increase over the 2020-21 season.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Santrell Latham, LB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my big cousin play with the big boys and playing and watching football around the house that made me grow a passion for it. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. It’s the grind, I like...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ronald Kent Jr, DB, Central Michigan University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me start playing football was my two older brothers. When I was around 3-5 yrs old I use to go to their practices and I just loved it so much and stuck around it. What are you...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sam Viera Jr, LB, Albright College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to be a football player early on in my life. I was always drawn to footballs either if that was playing in recess, on the school team, or even at home constantly talking about the game and trying to learn more about its history and where the game was going. Looking back throughout my life football was there and something I could count on always being there for me as long as I put the work in and respected the game. I knew it was for me the first time I put on pads. Football was something I fell in love with as a kid and haven’t lost that feeling and love I have for the game since.
How NFL Sponsorship Differs From European Soccer Sponsorship
Major major corporations around the world choose to sponsor sports teams and events. Over the past decade, a rising number of online gambling companies have actively supported sports teams, resulting in a win-win partnership for both parties. Online casinos have increased their support of the football sector in particular. Some...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Simote Samate, DE, West Texas A&M
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect at my position in the 2023 NFL Draft is my relentless effort on every snap, being very coachable, my passion, being able to breakdown film and understand how any offensive linemen block from run to pass and transfer that to the field. I’m a good pass rusher not only on the edge but inside as well, being able to get the quarterback, and I’m good at getting off of blocks and stopping the run.
49ers star pass rusher Charles Omenihu arrested on domestic violence charges
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday. According to reports, police were called by a female who claimed her boyfriend pushed her to the ground during an argument. There were no visible injuries observed on the woman, who did complain of pain in her arm, but declined medical attention.
Malaki Malaki, LB, Utah Tech | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Malaki Malaki the hard-hitting linebacker from Utah Tech recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Check it out and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
NFL Transactions for January 23, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Cowboys. Bills signed OT Alec Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, QB Matt Barkley, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, Wr KeeSean Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, C Greg Mancz, DB Kyler McMichael, WR Dezmon Patmor, ad OT Ryan Van Demark to a futures contract.
