🏀 TMP boys win MCL tournament title; girls finish 5th
The TMP-Marian Monarchs boys had to rally from down double digits in the fourth quarter as they claimed their second straight Mid-Continent League title Monday with 51-49 win over Hill City. The TMP girls rallied from down 14 for a 38-36 win over Trego in the fifth place finish in...
🤼♂️ HHS boys 10th in KWCA poll, five individuals ranked
The Hays High boys wrestling team is ranked 10th in the latest KWCA rankings released Tuesday. Five Indians are ranked individually. Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132, Elijah McCullouth is fifth at 113, freshman Grady Lind is sixth 106, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Dalton Meyers is sixth at 157.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Trego/Hill City
The TMP girls will play in the fifth place game of the Mid-Continent League tournament Monday in Norton while the boys will play in the championship game in WaKeeney. The girls 5th place game against Trego is scheduled to start at approximately 6 p.m. at Norton high school. The boys...
👟 Tiger men ranked 10th in first indoor national poll
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's track and field team is ranked 10th in the initial 2023 NCAA Division II indoor rating index, released Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The Tigers currently boast six marks that rank inside the top 10...
For these 7 Kansas communities, 2022 was the driest on record
It might not rain much in Healy. But if it does, it’s Steve Fenster’s job to know about it. Every morning for more than 40 years as a volunteer with the National Weather Service, he’s peered out the window of his west-central Kansas home scouring his patio for any signs of moisture.
🏀 Big second half propels Tiger women past Lady Hornet
EMPORIA, Kan. - A dominant second half helped the Fort Hays State women's basketball team hand Emporia State its eighth-straight loss Sunday afternoon, 77-68. The Tigers (15-6, 10-3 MIAA) trailed by as many as 14 in the first half before outscoring the Lady Hornets (9-10, 4-9 MIAA) 45-28 after halftime to complete the comeback. It was the largest deficit overcome by the Tigers this season.
🏈 Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program
HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
⚽ Jace St. Peter signs with Ottawa soccer
The path to college athletics was a little different than some, but for Jace St. Peter the journey still ended with a lifelong goal. The Hays High senior inked a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Ottawa University on Wednesday morning. St. Peter spent time researching colleges that...
Quake recorded in Rooks County late Tuesday night
A minor earthquake was detected northwest of Hays late Tuesday night. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday in southwest Rooks County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
🎥USD 489 approves Hays High football/soccer field upgrade
Following discussions at previous meetings, Hays USD 489 school board members Monday night unanimously approved a $1.35 million project for a full conversion of the Hays High School football field from grass to field turf, along with installation of a new digital lighting system. The conversion will be done by...
NWS: Latest round of snow expected to stay well south of Hays
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for the latest round of wintry weather to stay well south of the Hays area. Up to 2 inches of additional snowfall will sweep across parts of southern Kansas, but no precipitation is expected in Ellis County. The snowpack will remain,...
Eagle stations could experience disruptions Tuesday
Due to work at transmitter sites Tuesday, there could be occasional disruptions to Eagle Radio of Hays stations throughout the day. Thanks for your patience as our engineering team works to upgrade the signals.
Ellis High announces 2023 Snowball Royalty
ELLIS — The annual KAY Snowball Dance will be on Saturday, Jan. 28. The dance is from 8 to 11 p.m. Crowning for Snowball Royalty will be at approximately 10 p.m. Back Row (L-R, Freshmen): Payten Burd, daughter of Shaun and Emily Burd; Jaren Frickey, son of Brian and Michelle Frickey; Sienna Schmidt, daughter of Dick and Shannon Schmidt; Brody Fischer, son of DJ and Julie Fischer; Avery Boydston, daughter of Monte and Deidre Boydston; Carson Schartz, son of Jake and Jennifer Schartz.
NWS: Cold week with a slight chance of snow in Hays area
The National Weather Service is expecting the cold snap to hang on for a while, with another chance of snowfall coming this week. The NWS in Dodge City said there is a 20 percent to 30 percent chance of freezing fog and snow Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m., with highs in the low-30s through Thursday.
Earthquake recorded Sunday night in Russell Co.
A minor earthquake was reported Sunday night in Russell County. The 2.0-magnitude quake was detected at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in northwest Russell County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
KC Trucking request for warehouse and distribution to be reviewed by Ellis Co. Planning Commission
A rezoning request and conditional use permit from Keith Werth, KC Trucking, 1725 Feedlot Road, for a warehouse and distribution expansion will be discussed tonight by the Ellis County Joint Planning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Ellis County Administrative Center, 718 Main, Hays.
🎙 Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program returns to Hays for 2023
The Cottonwood Extension District’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program is set to return in 2023, offering area seniors an opportunity to increase their fitness levels in a relaxed group setting. “We're officially getting rolling this year on classes,” said Cottonwood Extension District Family and Community Wellness Agent Monique Koerner....
First Science Café of 2023 set for Jan. 30
Fort Hays State University’s first Science Café for the spring 2023 semester is set for Monday, Jan. 30. This month’s presentation, “Engaging Students with Earth Systems Remotely Using 360 Videos,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
Local landowners, operators eligible for cost-share in WRAPS areas
Farmers and ranchers in Ellis, Russell and Ellsworth counties have been protecting local water supplies including Kanopolis Reservoir by implementing sediment and nutrient reduction Best Management Practices (BMPs). Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies (WRAPS) cost-share assistance for BMPs is currently available to landowners and operators in the targeted areas (see map) through the KSU Big Creek Middle Smoky Hill River Watersheds. Eligible BMPs include: alternative water supplies, riparian fencing, relocating livestock feeding sites, cover crops and cover crop grazing, no-till, and critical area plantings.
Second arrest made in shooting death of FHSU student-athlete
Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact. According to...
