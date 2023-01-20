Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal
Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday. Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility,...
Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski
Skalski's late father was a Sooner in the '80s, and now the two-time national champ will likely help out Brent Venables with the Oklahoma linebackers.
kgou.org
The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant
Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens
Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OTA expansion plan near Lake Thunderbird denied
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority must reroute a part of their proposed expansion project close to Lake Thunderbird.
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
kswo.com
Man in critical condition after Grady County crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
‘I was in shock. I’m still in shock,’ Oklahoma woman speaks to KFOR about the caregivers of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
KFOR is hearing from an Oklahoma woman who knows the caregivers of Athena Brownfield, whose story made national headlines after she was reported missing from Cyril earlier this month.
KOCO
Days are up for tenants at affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — The five days are up for tenants at an affordable housing complex in Pauls Valley. They have the choice to pay up or face eviction. Now, some tenants say the leasing office is singing a different tune. Monday was supposed to be the last day...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
KOCO
Why was Athena Brownfield living with man now charged with killing her?
CYRIL, Okla. — Why was Athena Brownfield living with the man now charged with killing her?. It’s one of the major questions surrounding the tragic death of the 4-year-old. Police said Athena’s mom left her in the care of Alysia and Ivon Adams as many as two years ago.
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
