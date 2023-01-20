ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, OK

Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma QB Enters Transfer Portal

Oklahoma’s quarterback room got a little thinner on Tuesday. Micah Bowens, who transferred to OU two years ago after redshirting at Penn State, reportedly has entered the transfer portal, per On3. Bowen, a third-year sophomore from Las Vegas, added a new dimension to the Sooners’ offense with his mobility,...
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant

Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
NOBLE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools to close Wednesday as OU-Norman campus reopens

Norman Public Schools announced it will close its campuses Wednesday as snowfall persists while the OU-Norman campus will reopen. According to an NPS announcement, classes and school activities are canceled Wednesday due to forecasted freezing morning temperatures and potentially hazardous and icy roads and bridges. The National Weather Service issued...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
KIOWA COUNTY, OK
Z94

Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination

A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
jambroadcasting.com

Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma

(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Man in critical condition after Grady County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in critical condition, after crashing the car he was driving in snowy conditions in Grady County on Tuesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened on OK-19/County Street 2800, one mile west of Ninnekah, shortly after 11:30 a.m. OHP says Manjit Singh, 50,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
LAWTON, OK

