KGET 17
Remembering KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas
Deputy Phillip Campas’ father Jesse and family friend, Dick Taylor joined 17 News to talk about a fundraising event for Phillip’s greatest passions, Devil Pups Program — mentorship for young Marines boot camp happening Monday at the Salty’s event center located at 6720 Schirra Court from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Expect cool temperatures with clear skies in Kern
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures today in Kern County. Valley temps will rebound near 60, with Mountain temps in the lower 50’s. We will see little change until the end of the weekend. Sunday and Monday we can expect some increasing clouds around the area. We could see the chance of some light rain by Monday, but keeping area dry for now.
Sunny skies, brisk temperatures expected in Kern’s forecast
A nice week ahead for Kern County. We will see sunny skies and warming temps this week. High pressure will build into the area warming us into the lower 60’s by mid-week. No rain in our forecast until probably the early part of February. Have a great week and enjoy the sunshine!
Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a reported stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle near Harding Elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a vehicle with serious […]
Man acquitted of brandishing knife during arrest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said wielded a knife and threatened deputies was found not guilty of that charge and instead convicted of resisting arrest, according to court records. David Kirksey, 62, faces up to six years in prison at his Feb. 23 sentencing hearing, according to the Public Defender’s office. He […]
‘The 1619 Project’ offers new perspective on history
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heart of the new Onyx series, “The 1619 Project,” for Nikole Hannah-Jones is very simple. The host of the six-part series that debuts Jan. 26 on the streaming service Hulu sees the production as simply the story of America. “Our argument is...
