Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Herd wins Delta wrestling for 20th straight season

Elk Grove dispatched the wrestling squads from Sheldon and Franklin Tuesday night in a double dual match to win, for the 20th straight season, the Delta League championship. The Herd will now move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Team Dual championship this Saturday at Lincoln High School in Stockton.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Coffing to step down as Herd wrestling coach

The Citizen has learned that Pat Coffing, the wrestling coach at Elk Grove High School the past 21 years and a former Herd wrestler himself, will step down at the end of the current season. In fact, he was not in attendance Tuesday for the double dual matches with Franklin and Sheldon. The team was coached by assistant coach Nick Jordan who will succeed Coffing as head wrestling coach next season.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Cardinal wrestlers finish in top 10 at Gilroy; EG’s Lopez, Pesole grabs firsts

Laguna Creek’s boys wrestling squad earned an eighth-place finish Saturday in the Mid Cals Tournament in Gilroy. Franklin High School placed 15th. The Cardinals’ 106-pounder Zack Hoover won the championship in his weight group. Declan Follette was the runner-up at 285 pounds. At 182 pounds Akram Idris finished in sixth place.
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, selected to McDonald's All-American game

SACRAMENTO — Jesuit senior Andrej Stojakovic, the son of former Sacramento Kings player Peja Stojakovic, was selected to the McDonald's All-American game.ESPN unveiled the rosters Tuesday which include Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, and nearly two dozen other high regarded recruits from around the nation.Stojakovic, ranked 23 in the nation by ESPN, has been a top recruit in California and around the nation but has yet to play this season due to injury. Stanford Athletics said Stojakovic signed his letter of intent with the program in November.He will join the likes of Brook and Robin Lopez, Ziaire Williams, and Josh Childress, to name a few, as Stanford Cardinals selected to play in the game.The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games, for both girls and boys, will take place on march 28 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Student dies in on-campus residence at UC Davis

(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school. — Video Above: 16-year-old missing for nearly a month The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall. According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all […]
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison

(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why

(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city.  Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website.  •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near Sacramento

Bundle up in your warmest winter clothes and head to the best snow sledding spots for kids near Sacramento for a wintry adventure of a lifetime!. As soon as the temperature starts dropping, the white-capped mountains are calling for some chilly adventure. It’s winter season, and kids are looking forward to a snow day family getaway. And one of the best outdoor activities for kids during the winter months is snow sledding near Sacramento. So, bundle up in your winter gear, grab your saucer sled, and start hunting for the perfect sledding hill with everything necessary for a fun family day away from home!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says

(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

A music destination? Here are the different music festivals that take place in Sacramento

(KTXL) — California is known for hosting festivals such as Coachella and Bottlerock, but plenty of festivals come to Sacramento every year.  Festivals in Sacramento have been successful over the years and have brought revenue to the city, turning California’s capital city into a place for such large-scale events.  •Video Player Above: Music festivals ‘raise […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

