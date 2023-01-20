Read full article on original website
Remembering KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas
Deputy Phillip Campas’ father Jesse and family friend, Dick Taylor joined 17 News to talk about a fundraising event for Phillip’s greatest passions, Devil Pups Program — mentorship for young Marines boot camp happening Monday at the Salty’s event center located at 6720 Schirra Court from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bakersfield.
Car catches fire while mechanics work on it at SW Bakersfield auto shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle being worked on by auto mechanics Tuesday briefly caught fire at a southwest Bakersfield auto shop, fire officials said. The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Euro Auto Works located at 6561 White Lane. Video shared with 17 News showed lots of smoke coming from the doors […]
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Multiple law enforcement officers, including K-9, were on the scene of a barricade situation late Monday night, Jan. 23, at the Fairfield Inn… Read more "Man Barricades Inside Motel Room in Bakersfield"
Kern County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers, foster parents
The Kern County Animal Shelter is asking for your help. KCAS Director Nick Cullen explained the shelter is packed with animals and that they need people to foster and adopt.
Bakersfield’s $1M Mega Millions prize finally claimed
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mega Millions mystery has finally been resolved. Lottery officials confirmed with 17’s Robert Price that the person who claimed a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers is named Susan Cortez. The ticket was purchased on July 15 at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue when the jackpot […]
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
‘The 1619 Project’ offers new perspective on history
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heart of the new Onyx series, “The 1619 Project,” for Nikole Hannah-Jones is very simple. The host of the six-part series that debuts Jan. 26 on the streaming service Hulu sees the production as simply the story of America. “Our argument is...
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023
The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a reported stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle near Harding Elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a vehicle with serious […]
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary from Ulta Beauty in Rosedale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary in Rosedale, according to a release from the department. On Jan. 3, the suspect entered an Ulta Beauty store located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, just east of Calloway Drive, picked up $1,000 worth of merchandise, […]
Kern County Firefighters rescue driver from rollover crash in ravine near Wofford Heights
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Firefighters rescued driver following crash down a ravine on Friday morning at Cedar Creek Campground. They were called out around 7:39 am on Highway 155 near the Cedar Creek Campground. With assistance from CHP, firefighters from KCFD's Glennville, CA station located the driver.
Man acquitted of brandishing knife during arrest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said wielded a knife and threatened deputies was found not guilty of that charge and instead convicted of resisting arrest, according to court records. David Kirksey, 62, faces up to six years in prison at his Feb. 23 sentencing hearing, according to the Public Defender’s office. He […]
Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
Expect cool temperatures with clear skies in Kern
Sunny skies and warmer temperatures today in Kern County. Valley temps will rebound near 60, with Mountain temps in the lower 50’s. We will see little change until the end of the weekend. Sunday and Monday we can expect some increasing clouds around the area. We could see the chance of some light rain by Monday, but keeping area dry for now.
Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
Inmate who escaped Bakersfield reentry facility arrested: U.S. Marshals
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
Million dollar lottery ticket purchased at Bakersfield Albertsons is claimed
The grand prize ticket, worth $973,668, was originally purchased in July of 2022. A winner has finally come forward to claim the money.
