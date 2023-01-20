ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET 17

Remembering KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas

Deputy Phillip Campas’ father Jesse and family friend, Dick Taylor joined 17 News to talk about a fundraising event for Phillip’s greatest passions, Devil Pups Program — mentorship for young Marines boot camp happening Monday at the Salty’s event center located at 6720 Schirra Court from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield’s $1M Mega Millions prize finally claimed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Mega Millions mystery has finally been resolved. Lottery officials confirmed with 17’s Robert Price that the person who claimed a Mega Millions ticket that matched five of six numbers is named Susan Cortez. The ticket was purchased on July 15 at an Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue when the jackpot […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

‘The 1619 Project’ offers new perspective on history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heart of the new Onyx series, “The 1619 Project,” for Nikole Hannah-Jones is very simple. The host of the six-part series that debuts Jan. 26 on the streaming service Hulu sees the production as simply the story of America. “Our argument is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two teenage boys allegedly crashed a reported stolen vehicle into a parked vehicle near Harding Elementary school Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. Video from the scene showed a vehicle with serious […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man acquitted of brandishing knife during arrest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities said wielded a knife and threatened deputies was found not guilty of that charge and instead convicted of resisting arrest, according to court records. David Kirksey, 62, faces up to six years in prison at his Feb. 23 sentencing hearing, according to the Public Defender’s office. He […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Expect cool temperatures with clear skies in Kern

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures today in Kern County. Valley temps will rebound near 60, with Mountain temps in the lower 50’s. We will see little change until the end of the weekend. Sunday and Monday we can expect some increasing clouds around the area. We could see the chance of some light rain by Monday, but keeping area dry for now.
KGET

Inmate who escaped Bakersfield reentry facility arrested: U.S. Marshals

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Teen hurt following shooting in Wasco

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy was hurt in the shooting Thursday evening in Wasco. Around 4:48 p.m. deputies responded to the area of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. There they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot. Homicide detectives were...
WASCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy