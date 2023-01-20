Can’t decide on chocolate or lemon Doberge? No problem! Gambino’s is most famous for its New Orleans original recipe for Doberge Cake and combines its most legendary flavors in one cake. An unchanged staple since 1949, these six layers of moist butter cake are filled with their specialty custard then topped with buttercream icing and flavored fondant icing.In the early 1920’s, Beulah Ledner began baking Doberge cakes, a beloved New Orleans regional specialty, from her kitchen and later her bakery. In 1949, she sold her New Orleans bakery and recipes to Joe Gambino, who opened the bakery under his name. Since then, locals and celebrities, from David Letterman to Oprah Winfrey, have ordered Gambino’s classic King Cakes and Doberges. Mardi Gras would not be Mardi Gras without a delicious purple, green, and gold Gambino’s Bakery King Cake!
