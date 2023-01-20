Jordan Poyer reflects on potential last home game with Bills

For some Bills players, Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the Bengals could be their final game in a Buffalo uniform. Jordan Poyer is one of them.

Poyer rose to NFL stardom in Buffalo while batting off-field issues as well. He notably achieved sobriety during his tenure with the Bills, and the city and fans have grown close to his heart.

It’s not all said and done. Poyer could still re-sign in Buffalo. But if things fall a certain way, the divisional round could be his last home game in Orchard Park.

Poyer reflected on that during an interview with The Volume.

“It’ll be kind of emotional,” Poyer said.

See the clip below from The Volume for Poyer’s full reaction: