Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka wants to have the first shot at Jamahal Hill. The UFC 283 event that went down on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil saw the crowning of a new light heavyweight champion. Jamahal Hill is now the top fighter at 205 pounds in the UFC. His unanimous decision victory win over Glover Teixeira set him up as the new champ and immediately placed a target on his back. Right away one former champion has called for his shot to face Hill. Jiří Procházka has announced his intentions to return to the UFC and fight for the belt against Hill.

1 DAY AGO