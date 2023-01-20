Read full article on original website
Brandon Moreno Discusses ‘Funny’ Drama With Brazilian Crowd, Backstage Altercation With Pantoja At UFC 283
Brandon Moreno shared his thoughts about the unpleasant reaction of the Brazilian crowd to his UFC 283 win. “The Assassin Baby” revealed what happened during the altercation with Alexandre Pantoja. Brandon Moreno won the UFC flyweight title in his fourth match against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 but he...
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
Henry Cejudo Scolds Brandon Moreno For Allegedly Disrespecting Brazil: ‘You Just Called The Brazilian People Dogs’
Henry Cejudo wasn’t happy with Brandon Moreno’s UFC 283 post-fight interview. ‘The Assassin Baby’ was all smiles after ending his quadrilogy rivalry against Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno won by a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO and regained the UFC undisputed flyweight championship. After his big win, the Mexican-born...
Michael Bisping Suggests Glover Teixeira Left A Piece Of Himself In Singapore: ‘Wars Take It Out Of You’
Michael Bisping believes Glover Teixeira made ‘the right decision’ in hanging up the gloves. Following a dominating loss to the newly crowned king Jamahal Hill, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion decided it was finally time to retire. Teixeira’s legendary career had come to a close after two decades, which saw him win 33 fights in total and a UFC title at 42 years old.
Jose Aldo Reveals He’s Friends With Conor McGregor, Says ‘Notorious’ Dropped Red Panties At His Door At UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are all buddy-buddy now. Of course, it wasn’t always like that between the UFC superstars. In McGregor’s monstrous climb to the top of the featherweight division, he’d make an iconic rival of the longtime defending champion. ‘The Notorious’ would do it all...
Dan Hooker Announces He’s Fighting Jalin Turner At UFC 285: ‘Top 10 Baby!’
Lightweight fireworks are coming to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Dan Hooker confirmed to The Mac Life that his next fight would be against no other than #10 ranked Jalin Turner. The bout is the latest addition to a stacked UFC 285 card, which takes place on March 4th. Hooker will...
Warner Bros. Executive Reveals Why Decision Was Made To Move Forward With Dana White’s Power Slap League
Warner Bros. and TBS have finally addressed the Dana White controversy that preceded the debut of his Power Slap League. During a New Year’s Eve party, White was filmed in a physical altercation with his wife at a nightclub in which both struck each other with slaps. This was shortly before the debut of White’s Power Slap League on TBS.
Henry Cejudo Believes Islam Makhachev Will Get the Job Done at UFC 284 ‘Whether Khabib is There or Not’
As Islam Makhachev prepares for the biggest fight of his mixed martial arts career, one of the most important building blocks in his climb to the top of the UFC lightweight division will be missing. Makhachev’s longtime coach and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is stepping away from the...
Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’
Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
Chael Sonnen Questions Alex Pereira’s Motivation To Stay At Middleweight: ‘Pereira Is Going To 205 Pounds’
Chael Sonnen believes Alex Pereira could be moving up to the light heavyweight division. ‘Poatan’ made his UFC debut in November 2021 with one goal in mind. The former GLORY kickboxer felt he could beat his former rival Israel Adesanya, the middleweight champion at the time. After only three UFC fights, Pereira received the opportunity at UFC 281 and became the 185-pound champion.
‘Power Slap’ President Deems ‘There Is Definitely Defense’ In Matches, Addresses Other Criticisms
Dana White’s ‘Power Slap League’ isn’t just the newest promotion on the combat sports block, it’s also the most controversial. The new form of fighting has been criticized heavily since its premiere on TBS last week. Judgement has been passed from topics such as fighter pay to athletes not being able to defend themselves as well as whether or not ‘Power Slap’ is really a sport.
Exclusive: Yana Kunitskaya On Fighting Former Training Partner Holly Holm: ‘She Was A Big Motivation For Me’
Yana Kunitskaya opened up about previously training with her upcoming opponent Holly Holm. Kunitskaya is climbing the women’s bantamweight rankings with a massive opportunity in her next fight. The number six-ranked bantamweight will take on number three-ranked Holm, a former UFC champion, on March 25. ‘Foxy’ joined Mike Owens of MiddleEasy to discuss the upcoming matchup and had this to say:
Former UFC Fighter Exposes Alarming Pay Disparity In Dana White’s Power Slap League
Dana White is again under fire for low fighter pay – but this time in regards to his Power Slap League venture with TBS. Thus far, the league hasn’t had a ton of great coverage in its infancy. From Dana White’s altercation with his wife prior to the league’s debut, injury concerns, and low ratings, it’s not necessarily the start that all involved were hoping for.
Bellator to Aggressively Pursue Francis Ngannou, Offering UFC Free Agent Deal With Showtime Boxing
Francis Ngannou could have a very lucrative and flexible deal coming his way after hitting free agency. Ngannou recently walked away from the UFC after failing to come to terms on a new contract that would keep him with the promotion in which he made a name for himself. “The Predator” is now recognized as one of, if not the, most powerful punchers in all of the combat sports.
Jiří Procházka Wants Jamahal Hill Next, ‘I’m Sharpening My Weapons For Him’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka wants to have the first shot at Jamahal Hill. The UFC 283 event that went down on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil saw the crowning of a new light heavyweight champion. Jamahal Hill is now the top fighter at 205 pounds in the UFC. His unanimous decision victory win over Glover Teixeira set him up as the new champ and immediately placed a target on his back. Right away one former champion has called for his shot to face Hill. Jiří Procházka has announced his intentions to return to the UFC and fight for the belt against Hill.
Chael Sonnen Unconvinvced Edwards vs. Usman 3 Will Happen in March: ‘That Thing is Radio Silent’
Chael Sonnen says Gilbert Burns should announce himself as the official backup for UFC 286’s main event between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman. Burns is coming off an impressive first-round submission over Neil Magny at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro. The victory got ‘Durhino’ back into the win column and into the welterweight title conversation once again. Currently, the newly crowned 170-pound champion Leon Edwards is scheduled to defend that title in a highly anticipated trilogy bout with former titleholder Kamaru Usman. However, Chael Sonnen gets the feeling that Edwards vs. Usman 3 may already be in trouble.
Luke Rockhold Rips Jake Paul for ‘Trying To Fight Little Dudes’: ‘I Beat Him in My Sleep’
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold put Jake Paul on blast for “trying to fight little dudes.”. Rockhold was last seen in action against former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278 last August. The 38-year-old returned to action after a three-year hiatus in the hopes of inching closer to the title. He put up a competitive effort but gassed out early in the fight after breaking his nose. Eventually, Costa worked his way to the distance to get the nod on the judges’ scorecards.
Jose Aldo To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall Of Fame: ‘It’s Really A Result Of Many Years Of Hard Work’
Jose Aldo will officially be a UFC Hall of Famer this summer. The King of Rio is the first Brazilian to be inducted in the promotion’s Hall of Fame. The widely-regarded greatest featherweight MMA fighter of all time, Jose Aldo will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, the promotion announced. Aldo is the first Brazilian fighter to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.
John Kavanagh Confirms Conor McGregor’s Return, Says ‘Interesting Negotiations’ Already Going On
Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh talked about the former UFC double champ’s looming return. Kavanagh doesn’t have a preferred opponent but named a few fighters who could interest “The Notorious”. Conor McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh is very confident about his pupil’s UFC return this year....
Islam Makhachev Confirms Khabib Will No Longer Be In His Corner At UFC 284
Islam Makhachev has silenced all concerns about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s status for UFC 284 next month. Makhachev has now conquered the UFC’s lightweight division after capturing the vacant strap by defeating Charles Oliveira back in October. Now, he’s gunning for the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound spot currently occupied by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
