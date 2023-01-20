Mike Tyson is being sued by a woman that claims the heavyweight boxing icon “violently” raped her in the early 1990s. The anonymous accuser is suing Tyson for $5 million citing the “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” that she has sustained over the years following the alleged assault. An affidavit obtained by the New York Post did not provide an exact date but says that it happened at some point in the early 1990s. Tyson was convicted on February 10, 1992, after being convicted of raping 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. Tyson served three years in prison but vehemently denies the allegations to this day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO