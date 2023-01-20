Read full article on original website
Marc Connolly
4d ago
Well it seems like we're going backwards actually so let's to rope burns or purple nurples? Eye pokes as a tournament...
Hector Arreola
4d ago
Going back to the Roman Gladiators !! Next will be to the death on PPV !
Dave Moskot
4d ago
I heard Dana and his wife are gonna be up next in the final slap-off…Dana is originally from the Slapaho Tribe.
