ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 36

Marc Connolly
4d ago

Well it seems like we're going backwards actually so let's to rope burns or purple nurples? Eye pokes as a tournament...

Reply(7)
8
Hector Arreola
4d ago

Going back to the Roman Gladiators !! Next will be to the death on PPV !

Reply
10
Dave Moskot
4d ago

I heard Dana and his wife are gonna be up next in the final slap-off…Dana is originally from the Slapaho Tribe.

Reply
3
Related
thecomeback.com

Mike Tyson sued over horrific allegations

Former champion boxer Mike Tyson has transformed his image in the eyes of many since he was convicted of rape in 1992 and spent three years in prison. However, some new allegations against him could end up undoing whatever goodwill he’s gained in the years since. According to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Faces $5 Million Lawsuit After Woman Claims He ‘Violently Raped’ Her in Early 1990s

Mike Tyson is being sued by a woman that claims the heavyweight boxing icon “violently” raped her in the early 1990s. The anonymous accuser is suing Tyson for $5 million citing the “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” that she has sustained over the years following the alleged assault. An affidavit obtained by the New York Post did not provide an exact date but says that it happened at some point in the early 1990s. Tyson was convicted on February 10, 1992, after being convicted of raping 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in Indianapolis. Tyson served three years in prison but vehemently denies the allegations to this day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley understands why the UFC wouldn’t agree to Francis Ngannou’s sponsorship request: “You give him a little bit and then you got to give this guy a little bit”

Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Francis Ngannou not being allowed to have his own in-cage sponsors by the UFC. Earlier this month, Francis Ngannou was released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a negotiating period in which ‘The Predator’ listed a series of things he wanted.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Tag Team Champions

A new report has indicated that WWE is interested in bringing back more ex-stars, with a pair of former tag team champions now on its radar. Since Triple H took control of the creative direction of WWE following Vince McMahon’s short-lived retirement in July 2022, the company has brought back many stars that it had previously released or had let their contracts expire. Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Tegan Nox, Emma, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt are among the stars to have made their WWE comeback in recent months.
411mania.com

Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan

UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
MiddleEasy

Michael Bisping Reacts To Latest Accusations Against Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Innocent Until Proven Guilty’

Michael Bisping gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s latest criminal accusations. ‘The Notorious’ has been associated with various allegations and convicted crimes throughout his life, but a new accusation is arguably the worst yet. A former neighbor of McGregor’s was at a party on his yacht when the former UFC champion allegedly started harassing her and ultimately physically abused her, leading to the woman jumping off the boat for safety.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy