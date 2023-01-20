Read full article on original website
Baby bassinets with alarms and locks offered as safe new way of surrendering a child in Kansas
Ottawa resident Angie Malik advocates for the legalization of baby boxes during a Monday committee meeting. (Screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Gov. Laura Kelly argues Kansans deserve bipartisan progress on tax, health care, K-12 policy
Gov. Laura Kelly delivered the State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint session of the Kansas Legislature and recommended a measured approach to tax reform and insisted on Medicaid expansion, legalization of medical marijuana and full funding of K-12 schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas lawmakers say it’s time to finally install Ad Astra replica statue on lawn
New legislation would promote the installation of a replica Ad Astra statue, a project that's been in the works for decades. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Byron Lewis, an elementary school teacher in the Turner district, said the state should create a program to compensate student teachers as one step toward alleviating the shortage of classroom educators across Kansas. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
In 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health funding
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) spoke in her 2023 State of the State address to the Kansas Legislature fresh off her re-election, focusing on bipartisanship for the upcoming legislative season and touting her accomplishments over the last four years on Tuesday. Kelly’s speech started with references to her food tax reduction...
New bill seen as first step toward fixing problems in Kansas juvenile justice system
Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, right, confers with Rep. Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka, during a hearing Monday on juvenile justice reform. Owens said he is committed to fixing issues within the juvenile justice system. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha resident
A judge sentenced a man, who pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a pregnant St. Joseph woman, to 15 years in prison on Monday. It is the maximum sentence for the charge. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that killed Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn daughter, Raydyn Kay Erickson. Domann is a former resident of Hiawatha, where she attended several years of school there.
Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech
Rep. Christina Haswood leads a procession of senators to the House for Gov. Laura Kelly's State of the State speech. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
