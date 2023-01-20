A judge sentenced a man, who pleaded guilty in the 2022 death of a pregnant St. Joseph woman, to 15 years in prison on Monday. It is the maximum sentence for the charge. Steven Ayala pleaded guilty in Dec. 2022 to driving while intoxicated and causing an accident that killed Savannah Domann, 26, and her unborn daughter, Raydyn Kay Erickson. Domann is a former resident of Hiawatha, where she attended several years of school there.

