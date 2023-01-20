Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Lauren Murphy reacts to loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: ‘I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight’
Lauren Murphy was beaten but not broken. That’s the message from the one-time flyweight title challenger, who lost a lopsided decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283 after absorbing an obscene amount of damage over three rounds. According to UFC statistics, Andrade connected with 231 significant strikes, which is a new single fight flyweight record.
calfkicker.com
Jose Aldo confirms that Conor McGregor left red panties on his door after UFC 200
Jose Aldo was just inducted into the UFC Hall of fame but for many fans his loss to Conor McGregor was a career defining moment. Aldo was a featherweight champion for a number of years – until he suffered a defeat to McGregor. It can be argued that McGregor stirred a lot of publicity for the event, much of it was quite controversial with the Irishman at one point proclaiming in the past he would’ve stormed Aldo’s favela with a sword.
John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is no longer motivated by money, names four opponents who could get him “out of the silk pajamas”
John Kavanagh has listed a handful of possible opponents who could tempt Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon. For so long now, fans have been watching and waiting to see if and when Conor McGregor would return. He appears to have recovered from his broken leg, with the only question being who he will fight upon returning.
Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap
One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
Angry fans hurled food, beer, and plastic cups at a UFC star. Security had to escort him out the arena.
Brandon Moreno settled his rivalry in style against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 and was pelted with beer for his efforts.
UFC veteran reveals pay to compete in Power Slap: “You guys would be shocked”
Eric Spicely, a UFC veteran, revealed the pay to compete in Power Slap. Dana White recently launched his new project in Power Slap and said it is something he thinks could be massive on TV. Yet, according to Spicely, he was offered a spot on Power Slap and was shocked by what the promotion was paying people to compete in it.
Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”
Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
sportszion.com
“It would be perfect” Sean O’Malley proposes interim title bout vs Henry Cejudo at UFC 285 to keep the division moving
Sean O’Malley isn’t content with waiting, so he requested a fight to keep the division moving. In an earlier interview, he proposed an interim title bout between him and Henry Cejudo at UFC 285. Furthermore, Aljamain Sterling has no objections to the matchup as long as Cejudo makes...
sportszion.com
“That’s it?” Ariel Helwani blasts Dana White, UFC for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Trilogy announcement for UFC 286
There’s a lot going on in the UFC right now, but Ariel Helwani says the forthcoming trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman deserves more attention from Dana White. White confirmed Ngannou’s departure from the promotion during his most recent press conference because the two parties were unable...
sportszion.com
“That’s my dream” Johnny Walker has his sights set for two title victories following UFC 283 win vs Paul Craig
After defeating Paul Craig at UFC 283 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Johnny Walker has expressed his desire to pursue greater challenges which includes two title victories. In 2018, Walker competed in his first UFC bout, which was against Khalil Rountree Jr., and Walker emerged victorious....
UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him
Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Chris Eubank Jr says Liam Smith ‘embarrassed himself’ in controversial press conferenceLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says draw with Chelsea was a ‘little step’Graham Potter takes 'glass half full' view on Chelsea's draw with Liverpool
Israel Adesanya Gets Emotional Over Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 Win: ‘Very Few Humans Will Understand That Feeling’
Israel Adesanya got emotional watching Jamahal Hill win the light heavyweight strap at UFC 283. Izzy’s team thinks he deserves a rematch despite his history with Alex Pereira. Isreal Adesanya tuned in to UFC 283 main event and watched closely how Jamahal Hill outclassed Glover Teixeira to become the...
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for fighting little dudes: “I’d beat that guy in my sleep”
Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting ‘little dudes’. Jake Paul started off 2023 by signing a deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), which saw him become a stake holder in their new PPV super-fights division. Paul also signed on as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades for massive Raw is XXX anniversary event
WWE will celebrate 30 years of Raw on Monday night with the special Raw is XXX event. The event features a stacked lineup of matches as well as the promise of appearances from many WWE legends. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Jerry "The King"...
Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283
Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
Dan Hooker Announces He’s Fighting Jalin Turner At UFC 285: ‘Top 10 Baby!’
Lightweight fireworks are coming to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, Dan Hooker confirmed to The Mac Life that his next fight would be against no other than #10 ranked Jalin Turner. The bout is the latest addition to a stacked UFC 285 card, which takes place on March 4th. Hooker will...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’
I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
