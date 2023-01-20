ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

calfkicker.com

Jose Aldo confirms that Conor McGregor left red panties on his door after UFC 200

Jose Aldo was just inducted into the UFC Hall of fame but for many fans his loss to Conor McGregor was a career defining moment. Aldo was a featherweight champion for a number of years – until he suffered a defeat to McGregor. It can be argued that McGregor stirred a lot of publicity for the event, much of it was quite controversial with the Irishman at one point proclaiming in the past he would’ve stormed Aldo’s favela with a sword.
bjpenndotcom

Neuroscientist feels slap fighter Chris Kennedy “may never be the same” following brutal KO in Power Slap

One American neuroscientist wonders if a Power Slap League competitor will ever be the same following a devastating KO loss. A lot has been made about Dana White’s Power Slap League series. Aside from the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White not facing repercussions, at least publicly, for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve in Mexico, many have called into question the safety and legitimacy of slap fighting as a sport.
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals the UFC used Randy Couture as an example during failed negotiations: “Go ask him”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has revealed he discussed his departure with Randy Couture. ‘The Predator’ has been out of action since his clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 last January. That outing was an important one for Ngannou, as it could potentially be his last fight in the promotion due to his expiring contract. Despite fighting with a knee injury against ‘Bon Gamin’, he prevailed by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo scolds Brandon Moreno for his comments at UFC 283: “You just called the Brazilian people dogs”

Henry Cejudo has criticized Brandon Moreno for some of the comments he made following his victory at UFC 283. Last weekend at UFC 283, Brandon Moreno did it again. He beat Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It came after a dominant performance, although the bout ended in unfortunate circumstances with the Brazilian crowd turning on Moreno after what they thought was an eye poke.
The Independent

UFC 283: Brandon Moreno rushed from arena as angry fans throw food and plastic cups at him

Brandon Moreno was rushed out of the UFC 283 arena after beating Brazillian Deiveson Figueiredo in Rio de Janeiro."Oh my god," ESPN commentators can be heard exclaiming as the Mexican flyweight fled the angry fans while escorted by security. The 29-year-old champion won by TKO after Figueiredo was unable to open his eye, prompting doctors to call off the fight. The MMA fighter reclaimed the title he has held two times before in his triumphant fight on the night of Saturday, 21 January.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after MMA legend Glover Teixeira announces his retirement at UFC 283

Glover Teixeira has announced his 42-fight pro MMA career has come to an end, and the MMA community is giving the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion his flowers. Teixeira faced Jamahal Hill in the main event of UFC 283 this past Saturday night. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Teixeira lost the fight via unanimous decision. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Teixeira took his gloves off, left them at the center of the Octagon, and announced his retirement.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Chael Sonnen rants against Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Dumbest idea in sports history’

I don’t have the data to back it up, but MMA fans seem to be tuning into the idea that boxing matches featuring MMA fighters vs. actual boxers do not usually go so well for the cage fighters. Maybe it started with the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather robbery, but Jake Paul beating up champions and legends of the Octagon with relative ease has woken up many fans.
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

