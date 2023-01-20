ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional

The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

When will it start snowing in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut

Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Turnto10.com

Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise

(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
CONNECTICUT STATE

