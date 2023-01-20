Read full article on original website
Connecticut launches fund to assist renters on the verge of eviction
(WTNH) – Renters who are on the verge of being evicted are getting assistance. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. The Eviction […]
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
ctnewsjunkie.com
DOC to Close Half of The Low-Security Willard Cybulski Correctional
The Department of Correction will shutter the Willard half of its low security Willard Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, Commissioner Angel Quiros announced to agency staff in a Tuesday memo. “The decision to shutter the Willard building was made thanks to the population count remaining low, as...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford. But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
When will it start snowing in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – Following a storm that brought a few inches of snow to several towns in Connecticut on Monday, another storm is set to bring more snow on Wednesday. On Monday, several towns saw anywhere between a coating to nearly four inches of snow. Staffordville got 3.8 inches, while Wolcott and Tolland got 3 inches. […]
News 12
THUNDERBOLT 12: Rain, snow impacts area roadways of Connecticut
Thunderbolt 12 is checking out the roadways in Connecticut as rain and snow are impacting the region today with some school districts calling for a snow day. Torrington Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools and region 6 are all closed, officials say. Rain is expected to gradually transition to snow...
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
NBC Connecticut
Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Tomorrow
Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking another storm that could bring several inches of snow to parts of the state Wednesday before it changes over to rain. The snow looks to start between noon and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute. Parts of the state could see...
State officials announce proposals to handle staffing shortages in health care
A report by the American Federation of Teachers showed over 100,000 nurses have left the workforce following the pandemic, causing current staff to have to work much harder.
Turnto10.com
Consumer Alert: Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
(WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, it's no surprise Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau says scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB says victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program
Businesses that fail to register for the MyCTSavings plan could face civil action under a regulatory change submitted by the Comptroller's Office The post Employers could face civil action for failing to register for state retirement program appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
