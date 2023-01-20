Praise 102.5 personality, Neiko Flowers had the opportunity to sit and chat it up with Atlanta legend Pastor Troy. Now, many of us may know him for his classic secular music. However, Neiko is Bridging the Gap by asking him about his relationship with God, how it cultivates everything he does, and how important it is for his followers to know whom he serves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO