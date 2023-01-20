Read full article on original website
Henry County special ed teachers help 72-year-old grandma caring for granddaughter get accessible van
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It used to take half an hour to get Moriyah McGuire in and out of her grandmother's car. With a ramp and features meant for a wheelchair, that time can be cut in half thanks to the McGuires' accessible van. The 9-year-old's grandmother, Jocelyn McGuire...
At least 150 dogs at risk for euthanasia as DeKalb shelter deals with extreme overcrowding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The LifeLine Animal Project is asking the public to consider adopting a furry friend this week due to extreme shelter overcrowding in DeKalb County. LifeLine said 150 dogs need to find homes in the next seven days, or they will have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
'Tears won’t stop until I get justice' | Family of 13-year-old says he was innocent bystander of gun violence
ATLANTA — The family of a 13-year-old boy is planning his funeral after he was shot and killed outside a skating rink in southwest Atlanta over the weekend. Deshon DuBose's family told 11Alive he was an innocent bystander of gun violence. Words of remembrance in chalk line the outside...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers
ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
Black America Web
Pastor Troy Explains How Important God is in Everything He Does
Praise 102.5 personality, Neiko Flowers had the opportunity to sit and chat it up with Atlanta legend Pastor Troy. Now, many of us may know him for his classic secular music. However, Neiko is Bridging the Gap by asking him about his relationship with God, how it cultivates everything he does, and how important it is for his followers to know whom he serves.
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
'This is their rightful place!' | Parents confused, upset after students withdrawn from Westlake High
ATLANTA — Hundreds of Fulton County high school students were not in class today, after learning the district has withdrawn them from Westlake High unless they can verify they live in that school zone. Parents who spoke to 11Alive said it's hard enough to get kids motivated to even...
Online app used to help people pay rent fails, causing bigger issues for Cobb County woman
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman says an online service designed to make paying rent easier, ended up causing her nothing but headaches and problems. “Brilliant marketing. It was supposed to make my life easier, but here we are it’s looming, it’s hanging over my head,” Acworth resident Julie Connor told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.
LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January
LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Come on, bruh’: Father says it’s not his fault his 3-year-old shot himself
The family of a 3-year-old shot at an extended stay hotel said the boy found a gun and turned it on himself....
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
Mentoring program leader says 13-year-old’s death outside skating rink is ‘public health issue’
ATLANTA — There are still a lot of questions about what happened outside a family entertainment center in Southwest Atlanta. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that 13-year old DeShon DuBose was shot and killed outside the Cascade Skating Center on Saturday night.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County to hold high school graduations in DeKalb in May
CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24. The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale...
Foster care for pets aims to help families facing rising rents in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Shamiya Johnson and her mom Chavandia believe nothing is more important that family. “You want your family to be treated the same, and to be treated like you would treat them,” Shamiya said. Bella the cat is part of their family. But last year when they had to move, they were afraid they’d have to leave their cat behind.
Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
