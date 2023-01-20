ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘Her last breath, she said his name’ mother details car dealership murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -A Gwinnett mother’s heart is still in pieces after her daughter was shot and killed at a car dealership last month, according to police. Gwinnett Police arrested Wesley Vickers, for the murder of 34-year-old Courtney Owens and they’re still looking for Stoney Williams. Police believe Williams is also connected to the murder.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of missing Atlanta man found burning in woods wants answers

ATLANTA - Family and friends are planning to honor a 32-year-old man who was found dead after being reported missing in mid-December as they keep searching for answers to his death. Nicholas Williams was last seen leaving his apartment at the Osprey building in Atlanta. Family members say he was...
ATLANTA, GA
Black America Web

Pastor Troy Explains How Important God is in Everything He Does

Praise 102.5 personality, Neiko Flowers had the opportunity to sit and chat it up with Atlanta legend Pastor Troy. Now, many of us may know him for his classic secular music. However, Neiko is Bridging the Gap by asking him about his relationship with God, how it cultivates everything he does, and how important it is for his followers to know whom he serves.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A diagnosis for murder

ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Online app used to help people pay rent fails, causing bigger issues for Cobb County woman

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County woman says an online service designed to make paying rent easier, ended up causing her nothing but headaches and problems. “Brilliant marketing. It was supposed to make my life easier, but here we are it’s looming, it’s hanging over my head,” Acworth resident Julie Connor told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January

LifeLine Animal Project is “urgently” looking for adoptive and foster homes for at least 150 dogs by Jan. 31. LifeLine, which manages three shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties, has been operating at critical capacity for over a year. According to a press release, there are nearly 600 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter, which […] The post LifeLine in desperate need of homes for 150 dogs by end of January appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen girl reported missing in East Point, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in East Point are looking for a missing teen girl. Police said 14-year-old Ronique Shuler was last seen on Washington Road and is known to visit Clayton County. Shuler is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black...
EAST POINT, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
CONYERS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County to hold high school graduations in DeKalb in May

CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24. The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police. At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy