Atlanta, GA

No. 4 Tennessee limits Georgia to just 41 points

Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, seven assists and four steals and the No. 4 Volunteers held visiting Georgia to a season-low in points to cruise to a 70-41 victory in SEC play Wednesday in Knoxville, Tenn. Tobe Awaka finished with 10 points, while Santiago Vescovi added eight points, seven rebounds,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Myrtle Gail Polk Hassell a/k/a Gail P. Hassell, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Stephanie M. Hall Personal Representative's Address: 681 Hwy 162 S Connector, Covington, GA 30016 This 20 day of January, 2023 908-92759 1/25 2/1 8 15 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
Georgia's Stetson Bennett wins 2022 Manning Award as nation's top quarterback

Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Bennett is the fourth straight quarterback from the Southeastern Conference to earn the honor.
ATLANTA, GA
Newton County offers Emergency Rental and Mortgage Program

COVINGTON — Newton County is offering financial assistance to its residents through the American Rescue Plan Act. For those seeking emergency rental and mortgage relief, please apply at the following link: ERAP - Newton County (newtoncountygaerap.com). You must be a Newton County resident to apply. Newton County individuals in...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County to hold high school graduations in DeKalb in May

CONYERS — Seniors in Rockdale County Public Schools will travel to DeKalb County for graduation ceremonies this year. Following a decision by the school system, ceremonies will be held at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia on Wednesday, May 24. The decision has raised questions among some Rockdale...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 17 - Jan. 23, 2023:. • Sandra Diane Shepherd-Barnett, 40, Village Place Circle, Conyers; aggravated assault, false statements/writings, reckless conduct.
CONYERS, GA
Public input sought on update to Conyers Comprehensive Plan

CONYERS — The city of Conyers is partnering with the Atlanta Regional Commission to complete an update of the city’s comprehensive plan for the years 2023 to 2028. The city is seeking public input to provide feedback for a more well-rounded, complete plan. The comprehensive plan serves as...
CONYERS, GA

