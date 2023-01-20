NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Myrtle Gail Polk Hassell a/k/a Gail P. Hassell, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Stephanie M. Hall Personal Representative's Address: 681 Hwy 162 S Connector, Covington, GA 30016 This 20 day of January, 2023 908-92759 1/25 2/1 8 15 2023.

