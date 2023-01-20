Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Developing: Major police response to reported armed suspect in White Bear Lake
UPDATE: An officer was shot three times during an attempted arrest in White Bear Lake and is in stable condition. A suspect in the incident was arrested early Wednesday morning. The following is a previous version of this story. A major law enforcement operation is underway in White Bear Lake,...
Guilty Plea From Red Wing Woman Accused of Killing 2 Newborns
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing area woman has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the deaths of two newborn children found dead in the Mississippi River. . 50-year-old Jennifer Matter admitted to the charge today in Goodhue County Court. The Goodhue...
Western Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Hudson
HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.
Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
Multiple Vehicles Crash Through Ice of Southern Minnesota Lakes
Lake Pepin (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are taking precautions after multiple vehicles crashed through the ice on two southern Minnesota lakes over the weekend. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s office responded to the report of multiple vehicles crashing through the ice on Lake Pepin. A statement from Goodhue County...
Two Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bell and 23-year-old Jack Piche both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced on Friday. Bell received just 10 years in prison. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison.
76-year-old Ham Lake woman with dementia found safe
HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities say a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia has been found safe.She was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday leaving her home in Ham Lake on foot. Police said she'd been found shortly after midnight.Police thanked those who helped spread the word.
Police seek help identifying suspects in Sauk Rapids storage unit burglary
Officials in Benton County are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in a burglary from a storage unit in Sauk Rapids. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a burglary at the Pikus Mini Storage in Sauk Rapids on Wednesday. The...
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
3 crashes within minutes of each other at Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three crashes involving half a dozen vehicles happened within minutes of each other on a slippery stretch of Interstate-94 Sunday morning. The crashes occurred around 9 a.m. near the curve of westbound I-94 right before the entrance to Lowry Hill Tunnel in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State...
UPDATE: 6 vehicles fall through ice on Lake Pepin
UPDATE: 1/23/2023 – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said they received a report around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday of several vehicles that had fallen through the ice at Methodist Beach in Frontenac/Florence Township. The GCSO said when deputies arrived there were approximately 15 vehicles that were parked...
