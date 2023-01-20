Read full article on original website
Related
Apex Legends Jan. 23 Update Fixes Third Person Removal: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn have rolled out another quick update for Apex Legends, aiming to fix issues with Legend tactical charges.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
Apex Legends Devs Address Broken Ranked Matchmaking Complaints
Respawn Entertainment have responded to player criticism of Apex Legends' Ranked matchmaking, and smurfing. Apex fans haven't been enjoying the game at its best so far this year. With various problems cropping up, from server issues to rampant cheaters, Respawn have certainly had their work cut out for them bring Apex up to scratch.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
Dead Space Pre-Load Times: Xbox, PS5, PC
With just little under a week to go before the release of the Dead Space remake, eager players can get a head start by pre-loading before launch.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
How to Unlock Miss Fortune Item in League of Legends
There are numerous new rewards that players can acquire in League of Legends, especially with the recent Lunar Revel event. These rewards involve new skins and chromas, in-game emotes, and even profile icons. In addition to the Lunar Revel event, League of Legends has also begun season 13 and made...
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: All New January Reality Augments Listed
Fortnite's latest update for Chapter 4 Season 1 has added in five new Reality Augments. Here are all of the new enhancements players can get hold of during a match. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has already offered players some huge changes. Perhaps most notable is the addition of Reality Augments; enhancement perks that players accumulate over a single match. This latest update adds five more augments into rotation, including one that will bestow a treasure map leading to some top loot.
When Does MW2 Ranked Play Come Out?
Fans eager for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do not have to wait much longer. When Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, players were disappointed to learn that Ranked Play would not be coming until 2023. Ranked Play allows fans to play Call of Duty League maps and modes under the CDL ruleset. Fans can climb the leaderboard and earn free rewards as they compete in the Ranked playlist.
Fortnite x Dead Space Strange Transmissions Quest Pack: All Items, Cost, How to Get
Epic Games has revealed a new Fortnite collaboration with iconic survival horror franchise, Dead Space.
Is Rebirth Coming to Warzone 2 in 2023?
Rebirth could be coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 with the Season 2 update. Big changes are coming to Warzone 2 with the new season. Fans can expect the return of the 1v1 gulag, an easier looting system, and more lootable cash across Al Mazrah. Activision also announced...
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
Apex Legends Celestial Sunrise Collection Event Announced
Respawn has announced the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event in Apex Legends. Here's everything players can expect to see during its run. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
When Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launch in the US?
Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are still waiting for the Battle Royale to drop on mobile devices in the United States. With the recent delay of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is no surprise Warzone Mobile has also yet to be released. In September, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile's release in 2023. Just a few days after Warzone 2 dropped in November, Warzone Mobile announced its availability for preorder.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
How to Watch Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct: Platforms, Times Revealed
There is a game reveal event called Developer_Direct that's presented by Xbox and Bethesda. The event will showcase games and updates on Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET. Tune into Xbox and Bethesda's YouTube and Twitch channels to watch the event.
Overwatch 2 Dev Confirms Current Ranked System is Here to Stay
Overwatch 2 was released a few months ago, and the Ranked system has been altered from the original game. Similar to the Ranked systems in other games, Overwatch 2 has seven Ranked tiers that range from Bronze to Grandmaster. Additionally, there are five divisions within each tier that will help players keep track of their progress. An important thing to note is that a player's rank from the original Overwatch will carry over into the sequel.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0