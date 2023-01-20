Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin price over $22K – bull market cycle or dead cat bounce?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin bulls have doubled down after the devastating 2022 and started 2023 with an over 35% rally month-to-date. As a result, the BTC/USD exchange rate stood at $22,700 on Jan 23, well above the time-tested $20,000 resistance. However, the question remains, is the bull market cycle here, or will the price stall in 2023 before another leg up?
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Turns Sell on Rallies Vs Bitcoin
Ether price is showing bearish signs below the 0.072BTC support zone. ETH/BTC traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support at 0.0725BTC on the daily chart. The price could continue to move down towards the 0.065BTC support zone. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): Ethereum’s ETH is declining from the 0.0780BTC zone. There...
coinchapter.com
BNB Price Prediction: Technicals Suggest Drift Incoming Towards $360
BNB price started a strong increase above the $260 resistance. It broke a crucial bearish trend line with resistance near $250 on the daily chart. The price could rise further towards the $350 and $360 resistance levels. New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): BNB climbed higher above $280 and $300. The price is showing...
coinchapter.com
STEPN (GMT) Price Eyes a 100% Rally After a Disappointing 2022
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Sports app token STEPN (GMT) price jumped 30% in the previous 24 hours and traded at $0.63 on Jan 23. Moreover, technical indicators suggest it could double its value in the coming weeks. Here is why. STEPN (GMT) broke out of a falling wedge. As the...
coinchapter.com
20% jump incoming for Fantom (FTM) on the back of a technical setup and new partnership
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Fantom Crypto Network’s FTM coin price stood at $0.39 on Jan 24, after a whopping 100% rally. However, Fantom bulls might have more to celebrate as FTM token eyes an additional 20% based on a technical setup dubbed the ‘falling wedge.’. FTM coin in...
coinchapter.com
Russia-Operated Giant ADVcash Feeding Binance? Let’s Dive
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has been in partnership with the Belize-based Advanced Cash Limited (ADVcash) for years, a company operated mainly from Russia. Given the sanctions against the country, a question remains whether Russia is still ‘feeding’ Binance. Meanwhile, the whole...
coinchapter.com
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Could Rally Another 50% in 2023 on Favorable Risk-On Sentiments
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — An ongoing uptrend in the Avalanche (AVAX) market appears to be hitting exhaustion in the short term. However, the token’s long-term prospects remain skewed to the upside. Let’s dive. Avalanche (AVAX) Price Detects Bearish Divergence. AVAX’s price closed at around $17 on Jan...
coinchapter.com
VeChain (VET) And The Sandbox (SAND) Price Pumps; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Is The Next Crypto To Rise In 2023
Recent predictions by crypto analysts suggest significant growth for VeChain (VET) and The Sandbox (SAND) while a new crypto, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), is giving tough competition to them. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. VeChain (VET) trends in green and shows over 9.50% price rise. VeChain (VET) has been a preferred token...
coinchapter.com
Bitgert’s BRISE Coin Bias Uncertain Before the Airdrop End – 5% Up or Down?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – BRISE coin, the token of crypto engineering blockchain Bitgert, stood at $0.0000003521 (3.5e-7) on Jan 24. The digital asset gained 16% on Jan 23 but lost momentum and started Tuesday with uncertain technicals. So, what’s in store for the BRISE token in the coming sessions?
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin Price Uptrend Loses Steam, But Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term
Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $22,000 resistance zone. BTC/USD cleared a major bearish trend line with resistance near $18,800 on the daily chart. The price could rise further if it clears the $23,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin price moved into a positive zone above the $22,000 resistance. BTC/USD...
coinchapter.com
How to Receive Crypto Payments for Beginners
Receiving payments in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, can be a great way to expand your business and reach a global audience. Incorporating crypto payments in your everyday personal purchases can also be an incredible method to make the most out of your personal income and keep it safe from your country’s inflation rate. However, if you are new to the crypto world, it can be overwhelming to understand how to get started. In this article, we will go over the basic steps you need to take to begin receiving payments in cryptocurrencies, both for your business and your personal finances. We’ll also be covering the simplest ways to start receiving crypto payments as well as the pros and cons of incorporating crypto into your daily payment methods. So buckle up because we are about to take you through the crypto intro of your life.
coinchapter.com
Genesis Coin Inc, Powering 35% of Global Bitcoin ATM Transactions, Acquired by Bitstop Founders
Genesis Coin Inc, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard and Carrillo, who also founded Bitstop,...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum (ETH) and Helium (HNT) price pumps, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) on the way to becoming the top coin in future
While big names like Ethereum (ETH) and Helium (HNT) are aiming to deliver a steady amount of growth and returns to their investors, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has already increased over 1400% while being in the presale phase. Keep reading below to know more about how Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has the potential to become a leading token in the near future.
coinchapter.com
Aptos (APT) records major gains after CPI data release, Near Protocol (NEAR) surpassed major resistance level of $1.80, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) experiences another increase in value
This article discusses the recent gains of tokens like Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). While the first two are only maintaining their price a little above the earlier records,Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is experiencing exponential growth that would bring enormous returns in the future. Read below to learn more.
coinchapter.com
BudBlockz’s Innovative Technology Sets It Up For Long-term Success.
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a crypto platform that uses innovative technology for long-term success, offering features like investment opportunities, secure transactions, and a transparent marketplace built on blockchain technology. It uses decentralized infrastructure and NFT technology to provide a secure and accessible ecosystem for the cannabis market, positioning it for long-term...
coinchapter.com
AXS Price Spikes 56% Ahead Of Axie Infinity’s Upcoming Token Unlock
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The price of AXS, the native token of play-to-earn gaming platform Axie Infinity, spiked more than 50% in two days to reach $13.94 this Jan 23. The uptrend came a day before unlocking millions of dollars worth of AXS tokens, which comprise about 1.8% of its total supply.
coinchapter.com
Cryptounity Launched By Beginners, for the Beginners
The team at Cryptounity is pleased to announce its launch. CryptoUnity is a Slovenian start-up that is building a crypto exchange, with the main focus being on beginners. It’s designed to ease people into becoming acquainted with cryptocurrencies, whilst being backed up by education and 24/7 user support. The...
coinchapter.com
Noteworthy Metaverse Trends of 2023: Extending the ‘Real’ Reality
‘Metaverse’ has been one of the hottest buzzwords in the tech world over the last couple of years. There’s been a fair amount of mystery surrounding its essence, from establishing virtual and augmented realities (VR/AR) to adopting digital currencies and distributed ledger systems underpinning them. In reality, the metaverse has it all.
coinchapter.com
Polygon (MATIC) braces for new hard fork launch, Solana (SOL) whales hover back despite price highs, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) price to grow 5000% by February
2022 may not have been a good year for previously successful tokens, but it gave rise to new tokens, such as Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which surged massively. To get ahead in competition, tokens like Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) have been focused on new developments and attracting more investors. In this article, we will talk about the most recent updates of Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and why SNW will be tough to beat in the future.
coinchapter.com
Unleash the Potential of Blockcahin: New Casino and Sportsbook Onikabet Now Open
Blockchain technology has the strength to transform a large range of industries and applications. It’s worth noting that blockchain technology is still in its early stages of development and there are still many challenges to be overcome before its full potential can be realized. It’s important for companies and organizations to carefully evaluate the potential benefits and risks of blockchain technology before investing in it.
Comments / 0