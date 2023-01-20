Read full article on original website
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
Historic Quick Pharmacy under new ownership in Round Rock
Pharmacists Gilbert (pictured) and Randi Sarmiento took over ownership of Quick Pharmacy Jan. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Quick Pharmacy, which has operated in Round Rock for over 100 years, is under new ownership as of Jan. 1. Pharmacists Gilbert and Randi Sarmiento purchased the historic pharmacy from Nacogdoches-based ARK Pharmacies, which had owned Quick Pharmacy for six years.
The Linden Residences marks topping out in downtown Austin
The new high-rise project topped out in December 2022, and construction is expected to wrap up in late 2023. (Courtesy The Linden Residences) Developers behind The Linden Residences, a 28-story tower in the northern portion of downtown Austin, marked the high-rise's topping out Jan. 25 ahead of its completion later this year.
Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development
Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when the skyscraper was announced in November 2022. What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital,...
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
3DPrint.com
Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff
To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC) startup, is just one of the most recent examples of this. Last Friday, now-former ICON employees took to LinkedIn to post about leaving the company, while inquiring about job opportunities elsewhere.
City of Bee Cave to determine options for Hamilton Pool Road Jan. 25
Shown is a rendering of a design for the proposed build-out for Hamilton Pool Road. This would include 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 12-foot-wide continuous turn lane for left-turning traffic, shared-use paths and a 4-foot buffer for pedestrians. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Bee Cave City Council will hold a...
Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities
Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square
Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
Construction contract for Waterloo Greenway's second phase approved
Construction on The Confluence is slated to begin spring 2023 (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Austin residents can expect the second phase of Waterloo Greenway—a three-phase project that will connect 35 acres of green space along Waller Creek in downtown Austin—to break ground in spring 2023. Waller Creek Local...
Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location
A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
kut.org
What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
hellogeorgetown.com
Gatherings Opens New Location in Georgetown, TX
Gatherings, an antique store in downtown Georgetown, has opened a sister store, Gathering’s – North, just down the road in the old white church building at 701 North Austin Ave. The original store, which opened in 2007, has antiques and vintage-inspired home decor displayed in mall style atmosphere,...
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
EVO Entertainment to build 53,000-square-foot entertainment center in Hutto
EVO's new 53,000-square-foot entertainment center will be located just south of the Hutto YMCA. (Rendering courtesy EVO Entertainment Group) Hutto's first movie theater is on its way to the Townwest Commons commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group will build a...
Georgetown residents bulky-waste pickup has changed to regular trash day
The city of Georgetown announced bulky-waste trash will be picked up on regular trash days instead of Saturdays. (Courtesy Fotolia) Starting Feb. 6, Georgetown has moved its bulky waste pickup to the regular trash day instead of Saturday, according to a Jan. 20 release from the city. Bulky waste materials...
