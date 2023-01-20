ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County

Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Historic Quick Pharmacy under new ownership in Round Rock

Pharmacists Gilbert (pictured) and Randi Sarmiento took over ownership of Quick Pharmacy Jan. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Quick Pharmacy, which has operated in Round Rock for over 100 years, is under new ownership as of Jan. 1. Pharmacists Gilbert and Randi Sarmiento purchased the historic pharmacy from Nacogdoches-based ARK Pharmacies, which had owned Quick Pharmacy for six years.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Pflugerville annexes 105 acres for Meadowlark Preserve residential development

Meadowlark Preserve will include a mix of single-family residential unit types. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) A 98-acre single-family residential development coming to eastern Pflugerville continues to move forward following action from Pflugerville City Council. Called Meadowlark Preserve, the development will include approximately 375 single-family units in a variety of lot...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published when the skyscraper was announced in November 2022. What would be the tallest building in Texas has reportedly failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock

Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
ROUND ROCK, TX
3DPrint.com

Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff

To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC) startup, is just one of the most recent examples of this. Last Friday, now-former ICON employees took to LinkedIn to post about leaving the company, while inquiring about job opportunities elsewhere.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials discuss possibility of sprinkler, monitoring requirements for pet boarding facilities

Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Animal boarding businesses in Round Rock may soon be subject to additional safety requirements pending action of city officials. In response to a November 2021 fire at the...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Danish jewelry store Pandora now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square

Danish jewelry store Pandora opened in Barton Creek Square on Dec. 15. (Courtesy Pandora) Danish jewelry store Pandora opened Dec. 15 at Barton Creek Square Mall in Austin. The store specializes in charms and bracelets for women. Additionally, Pandora sells rings for different occasions, necklaces, pendants and earrings. The shop offers lab-created diamonds for all forms of jewelry and has different specialized collections, including animal and pet charms and jewelry; nature and celestial; and different sets for friends and family.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location

A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
ROUND ROCK, TX
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Gatherings Opens New Location in Georgetown, TX

Gatherings, an antique store in downtown Georgetown, has opened a sister store, Gathering’s – North, just down the road in the old white church building at 701 North Austin Ave. The original store, which opened in 2007, has antiques and vintage-inspired home decor displayed in mall style atmosphere,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

