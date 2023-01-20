ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close

Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?

Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
CAMDEN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
