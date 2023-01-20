Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in NJ
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
Long awaited dredging of the Manasquan Inlet in New Jersey is finally taking place
🏖 Manasquan Inlet dredging to get underway in the next few days. 🏖 There will be split work at first between Manasquan Inlet and Shark River Inlet before work is solely focused on Manasquan Inlet. 🏖 A project and a plan long in the works to address marine...
Iconic Asbury Park boardwalk restaurant to close
Langosta Lounge, a fixture on the Asbury Park boardwalk for 14 years, will close for good next month, according to its owner. The Marilyn Schlossbach Group, named after the owner of several Jersey Shore restaurants, announced this week that Langosta Lounge will close Feb. 4. Its new owner, BarCo Brands — which owns Deal Lake Bar & Co. in Loch Arbour — will renovate the restaurant later this year, with a grand opening scheduled for April 2024. The restaurant will stay open this summer under a different name.
The Most Magical Restaurant In New Jersey Should Be Valentine Destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
NJ gardeners: Swap seeds at Monmouth County event this weekend
ABERDEEN — Calling all gardeners!. New Jersey may be in the so-called “dead of winter” but it’s never too early for resident gardeners to start thinking about what they are going to plant this spring. That’s why the Monmouth County Park System is holding its second...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
Looking for just a blowout? Drybar salon is opening in Toms River, NJ next month
Another Drybar salon is opening in New Jersey and it’s a rare sight for the beauty world in the Garden State. Toms River will be home to one of only a few of these salons across the state. Drybar is a chain salon that only focuses on blowouts. There’s...
When Can You See The Impractical Jokers Live in NJ?
Some of New Jersey’s funniest local celebs are going on tour this year and they’ll be making a few stops throughout the Garden State along the way. The Impractical Jokers are taking their hysterical show on the road and they’re going to be in our area soon!
Big News This Week at Adventure Crossing USA in Jackson, NJ
We've been waiting patiently since they broke ground in 2018 in Jackson, right next to Six Flags Great Adventure. A Grand Opening is happening this week. A lot has been done since breaking ground several years ago. If you're unfamiliar with Adventure Crossing, it will be a massive youth sport...
Shop and stroll at one of the best Valentine bazaars in NJ next month
ASBURY PARK — Love is in the air as the Asbury Park Bazaar hosts its 7th annual Asbury Park Valentine’s Bazaar on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 6 p.m. Guests will be able to shop and stroll at not one, but two, pop-up Valentine’s locations: Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, and the event space at The Asbury Hotel.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
Monmouth County, NJ Demands These Popular Restaurants in 2023
I asked you on Facebook to name the restaurants that you would love to see open in Monmouth county this year. The response was overwhelming. One restaurant was easily the number one choice by Facebook fans. A close second wasn't a restaurant, but another idea. Many in Monmouth county don't...
NJ launches investigation after votes were double-counted in Monmouth County
TRENTON – The state has announced an investigation into the Monmouth County election process last fall after inaccurate vote tallies were discovered that could possibly change the outcome of one local race. Following the November election, the final three seats for the board of education in Ocean Township had...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
21K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0