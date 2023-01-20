Read full article on original website
Sioux City's Bishop R. Walker Nickless praises passage of private school assistance bill
SIOUX CITY — Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City on Tuesday commended the passage of a state private education assistance bill. The bill, which allows parents to take $7,598 in public dollars to finance private schooling, was approved by both houses of the Iowa Legislature after midnight Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds, for whom the school-voucher program was a top legislative priority, signed it into law Tuesday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs private school bill
Surrounded by school-choice advocates and private school students, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an expansive private school education assistance bill into law on Tuesday. The bill is the culmination of a 3-year effort and notches an early victory in the governor's top legislative priorities of the session. All public school...
Iowa House passes governor’s private school scholarship program; Senate debate under way
Rep. John Wills, floor manager for the private school scholarship bill, speaks in support of the governor's proposed education savings account program. The bill passed the Iowa House 54-45 Monday, Jan. 23. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship proposal just...
Gov. Kim Reynolds celebrates victory as ‘school choice’ program becomes law
Gov. Kim Reynolds signs the "Students First Act," legislation establishing a private school scholarship program, into law Jan. 24, 2023 at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines after it passed in the early hours that day. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) After years of debate and a decisive...
Governor wants to fund private school education
Battle lines have been drawn over taxpayer-funded scholarships for private school students pushed by Gov. Kim Reynolds as a central part of her 2023 education funding plan. But it was a no contest as Republican legislators passed the bill on Monday. Albia Superintendent Kevin Crall and most other public school education leaders didn’t go away quietly.
Private school scholarship program heads to governor’s desk
Gov. Kim Reynolds made private school scholarships her top priority for the 2023 legislative session. That goal was reached Tuesday, when lawmakers sent the bill to her desk. Reynolds praised the House and Senate passing the bill, saying she planned to sign it later on Tuesday. “For the first time,...
Reynolds signs 'school choice' bill into law
(Des Moines) -- Just two and a half weeks into the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the 'school choice' bill into law. The Tuesday morning signing comes after the Iowa House passed House File 68 by a 55-45 vote Monday evening, setting in motion the creation of Education Savings Accounts, which would include nearly $7,600 in state funds for families to send their children to private schools. The Iowa Senate passed a similar measure by a 31-18 vote. During the signing, Reynolds touted the plan as a new way to invest in students rather than a specific system.
Governor signs Students First Act, enacting student vouchers program
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday morning at the Statehouse. The bill allows each student to use, at any school, the sum the state allocates for a child in public schools. In fiscal year 2023, that amount is $7,598, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
Tenure ban doesn’t advance, but GOP ‘paying attention’ to campus free speech
A Republican lawmaker said he likely won't move forward with a bill banning tenure at Iowa's state universities. Shown here is Iowa State University's Memorial Union. (Photo by Perry Beeman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Legislation banning tenure at Iowa’s public universities is unlikely to move forward, but a Republican lawmaker said he...
Local educators weigh in on education bill
Mason City's Catholic school system is ready and willing to take on more students after Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed her “school choice” bill into law Tuesday. But public school officials are worried about what the bill means for funding in the future. Over the next three years...
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Watch Now: Rep. John Wills speaks on private school assistance bill
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday. A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.
Educators, lawmakers react to school voucher bill's passage
(Undated) -- Reaction to the passage of a controversial bill benefiting private education in Iowa is coming from all over KMAland. By a 54-to-45 vote Monday evening, the Iowa House approved Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal establishing Educational Savings Accounts of up to $7,600 for public school students wishing to attend private institutions. Legislators in the Iowa Senate approved a similar measure by a 31-to-18 vote, sending the bill to the governor's desk for her signature. At least one veteran KMAland administrator says he's "extremely disappointed" by the bill's passage. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the bill will have a lasting impact on public education in the state.
