Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Why Is a Birdie Called a Birdie in Golf?
Where does the term birdie come from in golf? The post Why Is a Birdie Called a Birdie in Golf? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
GolfWRX
‘Mouthpiece for the PGA Tour’ – Greg Norman takes aim at Tiger Woods in latest interview
A month away from LIV Golf’s first of seven declared 2023 events, it appears the rebel tour is no closer to repairing the rift between itself and the PGA Tour. There has been no love lost between the stars of each tour either, with former friends and Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia falling out over the Spaniard’s decision to jump ship.
Tennis great Pam Shriver calls for end of coaches sleeping with players
Tennis great Pam Shriver expressed hope that women will be able to separate their personal life from professional life and that coaches will no longer sleep with their students.
tennisuptodate.com
“She’s a great friend of mine. I absolutely adore her”: Azarenka heaps praise on Pegula ahead of Quarter-Final clash
Victoria Azarenka will face Jessica Pegula for a spot into last-four of the Australian Open. The former World No. 1 had a tough fourth-round match against China's Lin Zhu and had to turn the tables after losing the first set, ending the Belarusian 4-6, 6.1, 6-4 victory in the fourth round. In her match, she will have the biggest challenge until the next moment in the tournament, when she faces World No.3 Jessica Pegula, who comes off defeating Barbora Krejcikova after 1 hour and 41 minutes.
GolfWRX
Report: LIV Golf pull offer for PGA Tour pro following new TV deal with CW Network
When LIV Golf announced their ambitious 2023 schedule, they spoke about 14 events, increased prize funds, and a recruitment drove to sign up, “maybe seven players” that wanted to “be liberated” and join the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Cam Smith. However, with just...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career
Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf Digest
Tennis pro wins Australian Open match, immediately invites Margot Robbie to see him play
Margot Robbie may have gotten snubbed in this year’s Best Actress race, but we definitely know one person that would’ve voted for her: Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. After dispatching Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, Tsitsipas used his time in the limelight to make a bid for the...
Jodi Ewart Shadoff and her TV sports anchor husband Adam finally get a home game at LPGA Tournament of Champions
The first time Jodi Ewart Shadoff met her husband Adam was during her sophomore year at the University of New Mexico. Adam, a local TV reporter, interviewed Jodi after that first round in Albuquerque, and as the young Englishwoman kept playing well, they kept talking. That conference victory eventually led...
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
LIV golf rebel Patrick Reed 'threw a tee at Rory McIlroy' after being snubbed by the world No 1
LIV rebel Reed reportedly approached McIlroy on the range at the Emirates Golf Club and saluted the four-time major winner, who has been one of the staunchest critics of the breakaway series.
SB Nation
Roger Federer is a Swiftie, confirmed
Roger Federer is free of the grueling tennis schedule and now he’s enjoying his best life. While the rest of the ATP and WTA are in Melbourne for the Australian Open, Rog is up in the Swiss alps living his best emotional life. I’m really happy for Federer that...
volleyballmag.com
Olympic gold-medalist Alix Klineman announces she’s pregnant
HERMOSA BEACH, California — As schedules have slowly become unrolled and partnerships for the 2023 season and beyond announced, there still remained the biggest mystery on the beach:. What would April Ross and Alix Klineman do after staking their claim as the No. 1 team in the world and...
Golf Channel
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa latest players to join innovative golf league
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, has announced two more PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept. First reported by Sports Illustrated, Adam Scott will join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas in TGL’s roster. Collin Morikawa has also signed on, according to a TGL spokesperson. Woods and McIlroy co-founded TMRW Sports, which created TGL, with former Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf managing director STEPS DOWN on same day new schedule is released
Majed Al Sorour has left his role as LIV Golf managing director, it has been confirmed by Sports Illustrated, on the same day the Saudi-bankrolled circuit officially confirmed its new 14-tournament schedule for 2023. According to the SI report, Greg Norman's role as CEO will now be "strengthened" because the...
golfmagic.com
Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Can this 90/1 shot cause an upset on DP World Tour?
Rory McIlroy is back on the DP World Tour this week and back to golf in general in 2023, making his calendar year debut at a tournament he has won twice already. The Northern Irishman has been grouped with Ryan Fox and Tommy Fleetwood in the first two rounds at Emirates Golf Club as he looks for his 15th win on the DP World Tour.
