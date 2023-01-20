Read full article on original website
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they're forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be updated...
Natalie Finnie to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced appointments in his administration on Monday afternoon, a familiar name was in a new position on the list. Natalie Finnie, of Eldorado, will now serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Finnie has served as deputy director of IDNR since August 2021...
DuPage County residents debate whether sheriff should enforce Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – Board officials from Illinois' second most populated county heard from residents on both sides of the debate about whether the sheriff there should enforce the state's gun ban. Nearly 300 people attended the DuPage County Board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the measure prohibiting individuals...
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow; transit projects announced; best ranked pizza
While it's been a mild winter so far for Illinois, a winter storm is bringing things back to reality. The weather system moving through the state overnight is bringing wet, heavy snow to most parts of the state. Central Illinois is expected to receive the highest snow totals when it...
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
Sen. Belt Leads Card Effort For Seniors For Valentine's Day
EAST ST. LOUIS - To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day. “It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for...
Illinois Department of Aging seeks Hall of Fame nominations
The Illinois Department of Aging is looking to honor adults 65 and older who have continued to serve their community. The department is taking nominations for the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts and the labor force. The four candidates chosen will be inducted into the Senior...
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work. Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform. During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for...
Grievances aired at Council meeting over Carus fire
A harsh critique for government and business at Monday's La Salle City Council meeting. Mayor Jeff Grove and city officials got an earful from residents in the path of the smoke and chemicals of the Carus Chemical fire. Local business owner, Dani Piland, who lives a half mile away from Carus was selected to speak for several affected. Piland set the stage by saying this:
Tickets Going Fast For "Steel Magnolias" At Stage 212 In La Salle
Tickets are now on sale for Stage 212's take on the classic story of “Steel Magnolias”. The hilarious yet sorrowful examination of life will be acted out in downtown La Salle February 3rd thru the 5th and February 10th thru the 12th. Tickets to the general public are now on sale for $15. Seats are reserved.
