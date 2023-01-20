Read full article on original website
Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening
It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
Calhoun County Man Dies From Exposure In A Swamp
A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office drone was used to locate a 73-year-old man that had been reported missing by his wife, late Sunday evening. According to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office press release, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at around 10:00 p.m. after a call was received from a woman whose husband had left home at around 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on their property, in Marengo Township, and hadn’t returned.
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?
Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
Urban Legends of Allegan County Will Come to Life At New Museum
If you are easily spooked you may want to sit this one out! A new museum coming to Allegan County hopes to bring the area's creepiest urban legends and campfire stories to life come spring time. How many of these tall tales are you familiar with?. Having grown up in...
Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments
There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory
Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud
Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?
Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
Brewery Uses AI To Create New Craft Beer
There was a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.
6 Cheap or Free Ways You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Kalamazoo
Valentine's Day, a.k.a. February 14th, falls on a Tuesday this year which means you have plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your sweetie either the weekend before, the day of, or the weekend following. Heck, you could make an entire week of it! Just a thought. If you're still digging...
A Three Rivers Staple, L.A.’s Coffee Café Is Now For Sale
Well, this is a real bummer! If you had "L.A.'s Coffee Café Goes Up For Sale" on your 2023 bingo card you can now cross it off. The announcement seemed to come out of the blue with the owners of the local Three Rivers, MI coffee joint making the announcement via Facebook post saying,
6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card
If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
Kalamazoo’s Five Best ‘Comfort Food’ Spots On A Wintery Day
As winter FINALLY starts to peek out across Michigan (sans a couple early snowstorms and a blizzard), people are starting to finally hunker down and dig in for the winter, and nothing soothes the soul better than good, old-fashioned comfort food. Seriously, there's nothing better than a solid Grilled Cheese...
Even George Takei is Showing His Support for K-Wings Pride Night
If you missed it, Kalamazoo's local hockey team, the Kalamazoo Wings (or as we like to call them, the K-Wings), recently held a themed game night with the message, "Hockey is for everyone." The night, dedicated to Pride, invited fans to come to support the team as they played on...
