Portage, MI

WKMI

Fire Blazes Through A Battle Creek Home Saturday Evening

It was right around dinner time at 5:18 p.m. when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted of a home that was on fire in the 300-block of West Jackson Street. According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, Car 3 arrived on the scene within two minutes, finding smoke billowing and flames showing from the first floor at the rear of the large, two-story wood-frame home. Engine 2 and Squad 2 arrived just a minute later, to begin attacking the fire on the first floor and begin a search for possible occupants.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Calhoun County Man Dies From Exposure In A Swamp

A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office drone was used to locate a 73-year-old man that had been reported missing by his wife, late Sunday evening. According to a Calhoun County Sheriff's Office press release, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at around 10:00 p.m. after a call was received from a woman whose husband had left home at around 4:00 p.m. to take a walk on their property, in Marengo Township, and hadn’t returned.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
WKMI

Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?

With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Did Arby’s Night Crew in Battle Creek Exit With F-Word?

Not everyone is laughing at this Arby's sign in Battle Creek. But some of us are. If you were driving passed the Meijer on Colombia Avenue in Battle Creek Monday night, you might have been surprised by the Arby's sign that read, "F#CK YOU TRIA WE QUIT." This 'only in Battle Creek' TikTok was uploaded by @missy_coolaunt and was viewed 100 thousand times in just one day. The funniest part of the video for me is the following hashtag, "#triashiring."
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Hilarious Google Reviews Left For Kalamazoo Area Police Departments

There are some funny people in this city who apparently love leaving Google reviews for local police departments and jailhouses. Now, obviously, a Google review isn't gonna make or break a police department so I'm not even sure why the option to review it is even there. The only reason I could come up with for this is for us to look at and laugh as we read through some of the silliness left on these particular locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Yes, There Really Is A Rooftop House Above This Otsego, MI Factory

Just when I think I've seen all West Michigan has to offer-- I learn something new!. Having grown up in Allegan I consider myself to be quite familiar with the surrounding towns of Allegan County, especially neighboring Otsego. That's why I was so surprised to learn of a recently uncovered curiosity hidden within the small town!
OTSEGO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Arrested For Fraud

Former local police officer Catrice Lockett was arrested and taken to the Douglass County Jail in Georgia on fraud charges and has since been released on a $25,000 bond. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has since placed officer Lockett on Administrative leave. It's said that the fraud charges are...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan

If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Is This The Funniest Woman on Kalamazoo’s Facebook Marketplace?

Where do you go when you're in need of new furniture or gifts but don't want to buy them brand new?. You might hit your local thrift shop, perhaps browse the app OfferUp, or head to the Marketplace section on Facebook. Outside of the Marketplace tab, a lot of towns have their own buy/sell/trade pages. Kalamazoo is no exception.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Brewery Uses AI To Create New Craft Beer

There was a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.
DETROIT, MI
WKMI

6 Free Things You Can Get With Your SW Michigan Library Card

If you haven't gotten a library card at your local library, you're missing out on more than just books. I am someone who, unfortunately, has gone decades without having a library card. Call it busyness, call it forgetfulness, or whatever you want but, I've put off obtaining a library card for an embarrassingly long time because...I already owned a ton of books that needed reading.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

Kalamazoo’s Five Best ‘Comfort Food’ Spots On A Wintery Day

As winter FINALLY starts to peek out across Michigan (sans a couple early snowstorms and a blizzard), people are starting to finally hunker down and dig in for the winter, and nothing soothes the soul better than good, old-fashioned comfort food. Seriously, there's nothing better than a solid Grilled Cheese...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKMI

